It’s Time To Make Spring Travel Plans With This Week’s Cheap Flights

02.13.18 9 hours ago

Spring is just around the corner. That means it’s time to start thinking about taking a break … or a Sprrrrrrrring Breeeeeeeeak (!!!) if you will. That also means that the winter travel season is winding down which means great deals for places that are sunny right now. Cheap flights are popping up all over the world. along with great deals for low-season resorts and packages.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

SECRET FLYING DEALS

Secret Flying just might be your best bet to score some cheap spring travel deals. Flights from Miami to Belize are only $68 one way throughout most of April and May and $198 roundtrip for similar dates.

If you’re in or near Vegas, it might be time to hit up Columbia for some sun, adventure, and partying. Flights are $375 roundtrip between March and May.

Another great deal right now is a flight from New York to Bermuda for $58 one way or $202 roundtrip. You’ll have to travel on specific days throughout March, but a deal’s a deal.

