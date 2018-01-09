The Best Cheap Flights To Kick Off 2018 Right

Uproxx/Shutterstock

January is here! It’s a new travel year full of new travel possibilities. Where are you going to go this year? What are you finally checking off that bucket list? Whatever the answer, we’re here to facilitate.

Cheap flights are making traveling easier and easier. Budget airlines are opening up the world in new ways to the wanderlust set and 2018 is shaping up to be a banner year on that count.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Remember your “be more spontaneous” resolution?

Well…Away we go!

SECRET FLYING DEALS

Non-stop from Phoenix to Tampa (& vice versa) for only $78 roundtrip with @AmericanAir.https://t.co/FXlhbevquo pic.twitter.com/FmxAqasb1H — Secret Flying (@SecretFlying) January 9, 2018

Secret Flying has great deals right now all over the world. If you’re looking to fly domestic, there are a slew of flights around the country for less than $100. Like the roundtrip flight from Phoenix to Tampa for only $78 tweeted out above.

There are also great deals on international travel. One of the day’s best is a roundtrip flight from Orlando to Beijing for only $409.