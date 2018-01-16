Use These Awesome Flight And Tour Deals To Plan Your 2018 Travels

Uproxx/Shutterstock

January is a great time to travel. The cold and grey winter doldrums offer all the motivation we need to get out and find some sunshine. January is also a great time to book travel for the coming year. Traffic is low and sales abound, as airlines and travel companies vie for your tourist dollars.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

SECRET FLYING DEALS

Secret Flying is always your best bet if you’re willing to wing it. The site has an almost constant scroll of some of the best deals being offered from almost every airline around the world.

Some great deals right now are flights from LAX to Spain for only $398 roundtrip. You can also get from Atlanta to Ecuador for $350 roundtrip. And if you want to head north, there’s a great flight from Phoenix to Ottawa for only $272 roundtrip. Just think of all the grade A maple syrup you can bring back!