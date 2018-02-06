Uproxx/Shutterstock

This week’s cheap flights and killer travel deals are all about love. Specifically, our love for super cheap travel. Who doesn’t have a burning desire to save tons of cash on cheap flights, hotels, and tours? With Valentine’s Day on the way and a massive new campaign from Australian tourism hitting this week, there are deals aplenty to be had out in the wilds of the internet.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy V-day travels!

GREAT DEALS ON FLIGHTS AND PACKAGES TO AUSTRALIA

Australian Tourism just launched a cheeky campaign centered around Danny McBride flying down under to search for his dad, Crocodile Dundee. While the trailers are just (sadly) an ad campaign, they’ve also ushered in deals for flights and package tours around the whole continent.

Quantas is offering roundtrip flights from San Francisco to Sydney for $949. You’ll have to buy before February 15th and travel on specific days in March, April, June, July, September, November, and December.

American is also offering nonstops from L.A. to Sydney for $1,154 roundtrip and non-directs for $1,277 from New York, Miami, Dallas, and several other US airports.

If you want a little pampering and little-to-no worry, Australia Tourism is also offering steep discounts on tour packages. Their City-to-Surf package takes you from fine hotels and dining in Sydney up the coast to Byron Bay for surf, beaches, more great food, and luxe hotels. Seven nights will set you back $1,349 (reduced from $1,899) per person.

Check out the rest of Australia Tourism’s discounted travel deals here.