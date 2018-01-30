These $2 Flights Across Asia Are The Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift

Uproxx/Shutterstock

We’ve just about made it through January, and that means Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. For some, this day will be a celebration of blissed-out adoration. For others, it’s just another ancient holiday, co-opted by capitalism, with little meaning left. Both approaches are fair. No arguments here.

One thing Valentine’s Day is certainly good for is steep travel discounts. Deals that will make you into a living heart-eye emoji and draw you onto the open road. Need a gift? Buy a loved one a cheap ticket somewhere rad. Want to escape the excess? Go on a solo adventure.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

BEST SECRET FLYING DEALS

If you’ve been keeping an eye on Secret Flying, you’ll know there are some killer deals right now. Flights from San Francisco to Paris are only $407 roundtrip. Europe too far to venture? Try Mexico. There’s a super cheap roundtrip from Dallas/Fort Worth to Cancun for only $199. That’s a steal for a week or so of sun, sand, and plenty of tequila.

Keep an eye on Secret Flying for deals popping up between now and the 14th, you might get lucky.

Momondo.com