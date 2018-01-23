The Best Flight Deals To Get You Through The End Of January

Uproxx/Shutterstock

We’re deep into January now. The fun of the holidays is fading from our review mirrors and the doldrums of a cold, albeit short, February loom ever nearer. It might just be time to escape to greener pastures and warmer shores. Or, maybe it’s time to get in that trip to the mountains where a snow-covered cabin awaits.

Either way, late January is a slow span for the travel industry and sales are rampant. It’s time to pull some triggers and book some cheap flights and rad vacations.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

BEST SECRET FLYING DEALS

Secret Flying is dropping great deals daily at the moment. To be fair, it’s a bit of a lottery. While the deals aren’t universal and rely on your airport actually having a sale on, there still are great deals to be had.

Right now, you can get flights from Boston to Switzerland in May for a seriously great $322 roundtrip. Living in Colorado? Flights from Denver to Amsterdam are only $368 roundtrip this May. And, lastly, there’s a great deal in April from Seattle all the way to Beijing for only $467 roundtrip.

Secretflying.com

