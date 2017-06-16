These Are The 10 Best Kinds Of Cheese, According To The Masses

Cheese is one of those wonder foods that tempts the soul with its deliciousness. It’s also one of the more simple recipes on the planet — manipulated into endless different forms, depending on the cheese maker’s desire. Form curds and store them one way and you get a creamy, melty brie. Store those same curds another way and you get a hard, sharp parmesan. Few foods are that versatile. But which is the best?
We needed an answer to that very question, because because we all have our go-to cheeses we crave. Over at Ranker they had the same quandary and asked their users to rank the best cheese in the world. It’s a hard to argue with the list since it’s, you know, cheese and it’s all good. Still… argue anyway!
10. MUENSTER
This French-inspired soft cheese is a creamy delight with an orange rind. That orange comes from a seasoning called annatto which often colors other cheese like colby jack and cheddar. It also lends a slight nuttiness to the smooth creaminess.
I HAVE SOMETHING IMPORTANT TO SAY! IT WILL CHANGE LIVES!
I’ve been looking for the sharpest cheddar on earth for 15 years. I tell people at cheese stations: “I want my tongue to bleed.” I found an AMAZING one on Amazon, but it’s $7 for a pretty meager slice. Some special occasion cheese plate shit. Last month, I found this: [www.oldcroccheese.com]
It’s the freaking best. I know I’m acting like someone who makes $7,451 from home each week and can tell you how to do the same! but seriously, this cheese is the best.
@Steve Bramucci You’re going to want to try this: [cheesestore.henningscheese.com]
looks like it will be easy to find in my hood so I will try it. I also prefer the stronger flavors. My wife buys mild cheddar and I don’t understand the point. If you don’t like the flavor, don’t buy it. Stop teasing me with diluted shit
The sharpest cheddar is the only way to go! Definitely trying this!
sad to see that fromunda cheese didn’t even get an honorable mention and there’s no gorgonzola/blue.
What kind of cheese is that hard, pal orange Old Amsterdam brand? Because that shit is amazing.
pale, not pal
#editbutton
never heard of it but I guess my list of shit to eat keeps getting longer.
I was amazed no Blues or Gorgonzolas made the cut. Shame. Shame.
No burrata!? Sad!
I’m sad there’s no Camembert