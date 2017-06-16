These Are The 10 Best Kinds Of Cheese, According To The Masses

Darren Coleshill, Unsplash

Cheese is one of those wonder foods that tempts the soul with its deliciousness. It’s also one of the more simple recipes on the planet — manipulated into endless different forms, depending on the cheese maker’s desire. Form curds and store them one way and you get a creamy, melty brie. Store those same curds another way and you get a hard, sharp parmesan. Few foods are that versatile. But which is the best?

We needed an answer to that very question, because because we all have our go-to cheeses we crave. Over at Ranker they had the same quandary and asked their users to rank the best cheese in the world. It’s a hard to argue with the list since it’s, you know, cheese and it’s all good. Still… argue anyway!

10. MUENSTER

This French-inspired soft cheese is a creamy delight with an orange rind. That orange comes from a seasoning called annatto which often colors other cheese like colby jack and cheddar. It also lends a slight nuttiness to the smooth creaminess.