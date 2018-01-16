Three Food Writers Battle To Create The World’s Best Chili

Every month, when we’re sorting out the run date for this competition, Zach, Vince, and I start taunting one another on Slack. It’s not full-fledged shredding just yet — we save that for the actual article. More of a gentle ribbing. We inevitably brag about our dishes and, usually by mid-cycle, we all know who actually “brought it.”
Truth be told, if I looked back through the series, I could probably find one meal each round where one of the three of us was out of the running because of some unforced error that would never have happened if we’d had a pinch more time, or been in our home kitchens, or had access to the right ingredients.
Not this month. This month everyone brought it. We also all knew that we’d all brought it and, for us at least, that made the month very exciting. Because as you judge our chilis, know that there aren’t any asterisks. There’s no, “I just had a baby!” or “I’m colorblind!” or “I couldn’t find my beloved sous vide!” from your cheftestants.
We all like chili.
We all made chili.
We’re all proud of the chili we made.
Only god can judge us now. And by god, we mean you, the readers. Because if Zach, Vince, and I have one thing in common, it’s that we worship at the altar of outside approval. We’re just three boys, standing in front of some commenters, asking you to love our food.
PAST RESULTS:
BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve
Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Winter Stew Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince
Date Night Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Pasta Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Hot Beef Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Shellfish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
BBQ Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Pumpkin Spice Showdown — 1) (tie) Vince, Zach 2) Steve
Thanksgiving Side Dish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach
Christmas Dessert Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Vince 3) Zach
CURRENT SCORE:
We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round. As it stands, the score is:
ZACH: 18
VINCE: 18
STEVE: 16
Things are heating up, it’s the perfect time for chili!
STEVE’S CHILI COLORADO
I think I’ve told my “that’s when I fell in love with food” origin story about seventeen times; different each time. But chili colorado, if not where I fell in love with food, was certainly when I realized that there was someone behind the curtain, making each dish.
The restaurant was called Chez Jose, in Portland (OR) and it was a trendy Mexican place at a time when most of the other Mexican joints in Portland were holes-in-the-wall. Still, this was the 90s. The plates still had rice and beans, portioned off in sections; everything was just a little more sophisticated.
Anyway, I ordered the chili colorado one day and… it was just so new to me, flavor-wise. Richer and deeper than the Mexican food I’d known up until then. I fell in love with that dish. It was my “If this is out there, think how much MORE is out there!!!” culinary moment. It was the kind of food that told me to go out and be somebody.
So that’s what I’ve prepared for you. Childhood nostalgia meets deep savory flavors. My culinary sweet spot.
If I win this challenge on any single level, it’s the focus on actual chilis. My dish has no beans, no tomatoes, nothing to build a chili around besides chilis. Here are the ones I used:
- Pasilla
- California
- New Mexico (called the “colorado” chili in Mexico)
- Arbol
Note that these chilis aren’t about to shatter at the slightest touch. I went to the Mexican grocer, where they go through their dried chilis quickly; rather than buying them at a mainstream store, where they sit idle for ages. The chili should have some moisture in it and be pliable. (Pretty solid set up for a joke about Vince’s family members, please score points accordingly.)
I toasted the chilis and some onion quarters in olive oil then soaked them in hot beef broth for about 30 minutes. During that time, I moved onto the meat.
I used sirloin, which is a little fattier and more marbled then chuck. Naturally, I trimmed the silver skin, tendon, and fat ribbons that would feel distracting/weird to eat.
Happy 2018 to me! Best writing series on the interwebs.
A happy and spicy 2018 to you!
Well this certainly is a close one… But Vince by a nose, then Zach, then Steve. Vince has fat, cheese, and pickled onions which just slightly noses lard, cheesy cornbread, and beans… I remember Steve doing a commendable job but I forgot what his was by the time I finished reading and middle of the pack isn’t going to cut it…
Fair enough. I’ll take the photo finish next to Vince.
Can’t believe I’m only seeing this series for the first time. Appreciate all the variations here. This is super tough to judge.
Steve’s chili looks to be the most traditional and perhaps the one I’d be most likely to make at home. I actually like the straining of the chili mixer and having the ability to control the amount of heat. Consistency looks perfect in the final dish. The tortillas don’t do much for me here.
Vince’s doesn’t look like chili and I agree with Steve and Zach that this may be something better in a burrito. It’s also drowning in garnishments. That said, it does look really fucking delicious and I’ll absolutely be trying to make it soon.
Zach’s chili should have been a non-starter for me because of the venison, a meat I’ve grown up despising. Agree with the comment on using pork fat with the lean meat. Seems like you could have just used a fattier cut to start with. That said, everything else looks perfect. Love the ingredients, the beans on the side, the corn cake and what it adds to the presentation, the minimal garnishments. Somehow, even with the venison, this is my winner.
1 – Zach
2 – Steve
3 – Vince.
Welcome to the party!
Great break down. It’s a tough one this time around. Glad I won you over.
@ReasonablySober great breakdown! Keep coming back and check out the rest in the series! uproxx.com/topic/cooking-battle!!!
I feel the same way without the part where Zach wins me over. Sadly the Venison is a non-starter and drops Zach to third. Steve’s Chile Colorado looks so good I’m going to drive over to Chez Jose (ten minutes from my house in PDX) and have some in his honor. Vince’s looks like an incredibly delicious filling for a Burrito Challenge, so it comes in a close second.
@jonson thanks for the win — I needed it! If you DO go to Chez Jose, please send me some of their salsa (hot and mild). I’ll venmo you!
@Jonson too bad about the venison.
I’d love for you to try it though. No gaminess at all, very crisp, tender, and, well, clean tasting. Plus it holds its form without getting stringy like beef or pork while still tenderizing (to a point of course).
I’d love to try it! This is my favorite feature on a site I check out daily, I think you guys rock, and I hope you keep it up. My ranking this time is purely based on my limited bad experiences with gamey meats.
Thanks @Jonson!
I can totally understand, venison loses a lot of luster if handled incorrectly, especially by hunters. There are glands on the hind legs that if they aren’t avoided when removing the skin will taint the meat with that over-whelming gamey flavor.
All of these look pretty good, but my initial question is: since when does chili have giant beef chunks in it?
I didn’t even think of that! Good point!
Well…. chili con carne? Don;t you fools try to get *me* on a technicality. I’m the only one whose whole dish is dominated by… y’know… actual chilis.
@Steve Bramucci Hey now! My chili is just (the right amont, wink wink) of dried chilis, garlic, and broth with some nice herb action. You know you want that chili paste I made for everything in your life! And, at least, it doesn’t need to be strained…
This is fun.
Oh Steve, so only dry chilis count now? Keep moving the goal posts bud.
@Vince Mancini nah…you’re good! I’m just scrapping for something. Looking down a deficit and not even Al is with me!
I had doubts when I saw Steve was making a beanless chili but then you wowed me with your technique. Your baby is super-cute, but I hate kids with a fiery passion so you almost lost points for that.
Vince, I applaud your use of colour, but looking at the finished dish I not only couldn’t tell what it was, but would have guessed some sort of salad. Also, that’s a hell of a lot of cheese, dude (but I’m not complaining about it so stay away from my stuff). Anyway, anytime there’s an entire head of garlic in something, I’m eating the hell out of it.
Zach’s chili started off in a more familiar manner, with the inclusion of beans, and just kept getting better. I wouldn’t have thought of using venison (and in fact I’m a little disappointed no one used bison) but it’s probably something I’d try in my own chili. Your selection of fresh and dried herbs and spices is spot-on and the dish was creatively plated.
Zach – First Place
Vince – Second Place
Steve – Third Place
Welp, this made my day. I got first place from @Al! 2018 is going to have to really pop to live up to this praise!
Thanks!
SAVE
THIS
NOISE
Damn, @Al. I thought we had something???
You had a good run Steve, but I don’t just give points to you for your nice smile or Vince because he’s sexy. Culinary credit where credit’s due.
Sending a big high five @Al’s way.
@Al Vince is the sexy one? This is making it easier to doubt your judgement
Steve, you weren’t kidding. Everybody brought their A games this round. I love me some chili and I really like how different your dishes ended up.
1) Zach, venison was a cool angle, justified by the history lesson. I dunno, I’m assuming you didn’t make it up. Fancy plating (but not too fancy), tasty sounding beans, cornbread is just funky enough to be interesting… this all looks amazing. What really puts it over the top is the pickled shallots and chiles. Where’s the recipe for that?
2) Vince, I firmly believe that there is no such thing as too much cilantro and queso fresco garnish. It’s probably a condition that comes from having lived in California for a hella long time, so maybe outsiders don’t get it. I love chili verde, but I like dark, rich chilis a little better, which accounts for the ranking. There’s no accounting for personal preferences. Props on the homemade tortillas, though. Tell me they’re not a billion times better than the store-bought ones.
3) Steve, this was your most disciplined effort to date and I’m so proud of you for not sprinkling blueberries on top of your chili. It looks amazing and these rankings were probably the tightest cluster we’ve seen, with just a whisker of difference between the top and bottom. Zach tried to knock your strained sauce, but I got no problem with it. The end result looks plenty thicc and all the necessary flavors are in there. If I had to point to anything to ding you for, it’s the choice of flour tortillas. I know that a lot of people prefer flour, but it smacks of TGI Fridays a little bit and Zack’s “latch-key kid quesadilla” burn drove it home.
Solid, solid effort, guys. The only down side is now I’m going to have to try to talk my wife into letting me make that venison chili and I have no idea where I’m going to get venison or that fancy buffalo cheese.
First, thanks!
Second, You can totally switch out the venison with bison if that’s easier to source. The buffalo cheese I got was from Spain, which probably isn’t that easy to get stateside. I’d say try Buf Creamery, Cowgirl Creamery, and Murray’s Cheese (which does ship from their website: [www.murrayscheese.com])
The pickle brine is: One cup white vinegar, half cup each white sugar and sea salt, 10-ish allspice berries, 6-ish cardamon pods, some fennel seeds. Bring to a boil and simmer until salt and sugar dissolved. Pour that over onions, shallots, peppers, eggs, whatever really. And when the filling is getting low, just keep adding chilis and onions. It’ll become intensely good.
@Zachary Johnston Thanks for the pickle brine recipe. And tbh, I never thought about mail-ordering cheese. This thing might happen after all.
Oh, really? @Zachary Johnston you CAN TOTALLY SWITCH OUT THE VENISON WITH BISON???? You don’t say? And then maybe you wouldn’t be forced to add a pound of lard to accommodate the venison’s lean-ness?
Well, since venison is very hard to source and bison is getting into more and more supermarkets, it’s an easy fix. I’d still go lean though and use a lard instead — that way you have full control over the exact amount of fat you have in there.
Zach – Nice to see you keeping to the origins of the dish, and I won’t knock you for adding beans even though plenty of southerners would. The original chilis were chuckwagon specialties of whatever was about to spoil so it makes sense that beans could/would be in there. I have never heard of a corn cake but it also seems like a great pairing.
Steve – Avocados and chili? Maybe that’s good for the west coast millenials but here on the dirty third we stick to chili, onions, cheese, and fritos. Chili is great when it’s simple, no need to frill it up. Great choice on the meat and peppers.
Vince – yours looks great as a salsa or taco filling
Notice to all participants – a bowl of chili is supposed to be a BOWL OF FUCKING CHILI. I would eat any of y’alls as you plated it and then be asking when the entree is getting served.
There it is!
dammit the lovely comment engine ate my shit. when are y’all gonna get Disqus? too lazy to get in depth again
Zach
Steve
Vince
y’alls portions are appetizer size. I need two full cereal bowls of chili with onions, cheese, fritos. I’m one of the rare southerners that doesn’t have a meltdown over beans in the chili, but you may lose fans on that point
I’m living in the Upside Down. You gotta be kidding me.
That sucks! I love a good @Fartakiss breakdown…
Corn chips/corn cake/cornbread/corn tortillas in chili >>>> flour tortillas, even if they’re latch-key-kid quesadillas.
BEANS ARE PERFECTLY DELICIOUS AND WELCOME IN CHILI
1. Zach, despite venison
2. Vince for his burrito filling
3. Steve
You are all winners at being too precious about chili.
I support everything about this comment.
1. Zach
2. Steve
3. Vince
Just so there’s no confusion, I would eat the hell out of any of these, I just lean in the direction of a “darker”, more savoury chili, so that knocked Vince down for me. Lot’s of good cooking tips as usual, and I’m definitely going to be making the corn cake, and finding a space for a brining jar.
Also, a BOWL OF FUCKING CHILI! I know that would have hampered the presentation, but chili is comfort food gawdammit, and quantity has a comfort all it’s own.
Thanks!
I normally grit my teeth and scream over people’s criticisms of my dish, but losing this week to a venison chili with pickled hot peppers, cheesy cornbread and a bean barrier does not bother me in the slightest. I wish you guys could *taste* my chile verde topped with chicharrones, but my competitors’ dishes looked good as hell this week.
@Vince Mancini we’ll have to have a cook off next time we’re in the same room!
@Vince Mancini I’ve had, and enjoyed chili’s with a brighter, fresher flavour profile, and wouldn’t hesitate to make something like yours if I was getting together with friends for a movie night/game day situation. That said, being a single middle aged man, if I’m making a big pot of chili I want to make something that stands a chance of tasting better as I get deeper into the leftovers.
I had the last of the leftovers yesterday. So good.
Making it quick:
1) Steve
2) Vince
3) Zach
2 and 3 were a tossup for me, but I went with Vince because I can picture it without 10 billion pounds of garnish and I like what’s I see.
That stings. Although, Steve really needed a vote. So I’m okay with this.
I’m not capable of judging this one properly unless I am provided samples. Please PM for my shipping address. Please. Really.
But if you had to…
Fine fine.
Chili(e?) Verde is fantastic, both on its own and in burritos. I don’t entirely buy the ‘not a stew’ thing, but that is a metric crap ton of chunky cheese, so I’m assuming there’s secretly a tarantula or something waiting for me in there against which that spoon will be no defense. Third.
Venison chili with cheesy cornbread tied to a story of groping for cultural identity? How could I say no? Then I consider the symbolism of the whole thing– the delicious beef kept separate from the hopeful beans, those that just want to make a new life for themselves in sauce…Though I fear my comment has only made the cheesy wall higher, I will not fund it. Second.
So: chili colorado was also one of the first dishes I ate which led me to realize that Mexican food could be more than refried beans and hard tortilla shells. Though I would probably have used pork, sirloin’s a great choice, and that sauce has gained a rich color that I’d happily dunk a mutant tortilla into.
Steve>Zach>Vince
“But why would anyone put a tarantula in chili, Wordweary? It’s not even an authentic way to introduce danger to a proper chili and smacks of cultural appropriation,” someone I made up might say, to which I would reply, “Why would anyone add that many garnishes to delicious chili if they weren’t already an unfeeling monster.”
@wordweary
W
O
R
D
U
PROXX
Thanks for the top spot! I needed one!
I like garnishes in my chili! I mean would I have otherwise stuffed this inside a burrito? Yeah, probably. But I put as much cheese as I wanted to eat on there, I weren’t hidin’ nothin’, sir, honest.
Hahaha. Nice summation, @wordweary!
That wall came down pretty quick. It made amazing cheesy croutons.