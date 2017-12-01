Unsplash

Cruising always feels like a travel option for a certain type of traveler. You have to be willing to release a certain amount of responsibility (and control) and let the boat take you. It’s a set vacation. It’s planned and ordered. Those aren’t bad things — especially around this time of year, when the chaos of the holiday season is at hand.

Travelers love to proclaim that they aren’t “cruise” people (whatever that means). Then they go on a cruise and realize all the dopeness they’ve been missing out on, based on some preconceived notion of what a cruise is. Cruises are changing along with the times — just like every other part of travel. There are cruises for everyone now — from the hipper-than-thou Instagrammarians to 30-something new parents just looking to get away without any planning.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best cruises you can take to escape the melee of the holiday season. Maybe this is the year to forego the family gatherings, office parties, and shopping headaches and do something for you. To escape and see some new corner of the planet. Plus, it’s the end of the year, we’ve all earned a vacation where good food is available 24/7, the bars are always open, and there’s a massage room just down the hall.

PARISIAN ROYAL HOLIDAY by Uniworld

The S.S. Antoinette is getting into the holiday spirit for her first Christmas cruise of the year setting sail tomorrow! #ExploreUniworld #ssantoinette 📷: @uniworld_captain_joachim A post shared by Uniworld River Cruises (@uniworldcruises) on Nov 27, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

No one’s ever uttered the sentence, ‘I spent last Christmas in France,’ without a sly and satisfied smile inching across their faces. Uniworld offers great river cruises around Europe this time of year, where the Christmas season is in full swing. The halls are fully decked and the atmosphere is “old world Christmas” with plenty of mulled wine flowing through the holiday markets.

Parisian Royal Holiday runs up and down the Seine between Paris and Rouen for eight days.

Departs December 6th, December 13th, December 20th, December 27th, and prices start at $3,210.