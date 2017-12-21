T’was the night before Christmas, on the Uproxx page,
And the Internet’s legions were all stirred up with rage,
They’d been given a gift — Star Wars: The Last Jedi,
“Complaints?” the OG fans wrote, “You bet I…”
“…Have issues with Luke, Rey and Finn,
In fact, I’m so pissed… where to begin?”
The rants poured forth, a few of them vile,
So let’s check out the food page for awhile.
It’s a quite civil place — not to say we don’t bicker,
But when tempers are lower, forgiveness is quicker.
Today our fair topic is tarts, brulees, and cakes,
So let’s tease one another’s most minute mistakes.
When comments get going, it’s a hell of fight,
Perfect for warming a cold winter’s night.
So come Tronner, come Verbal, come Dancer and Blitzen,
Fartakiss, get in here, be sure you get hits in.
Tell us how Santa would be ashamed of our treats,
How our texture is mushy and our cakes look like feets.
Keep it fun, keep it fresh, keep it nice, keep it light,
Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!
PAST RESULTS:
BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve
Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Winter Stew Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince
Date Night Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Pasta Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Hot Beef Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Shellfish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
BBQ Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Pumpkin Spice Showdown — 1) (tie) Vince, Zach 2) Steve
Thanksgiving Side Dishes Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach
CURRENT SCORE:
We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round. As it stands, the score is:
ZACH: 18
VINCE: 17
STEVE: 13
VINCE’S APPLE GALETTE WITH SOUR CREAM DOUGH AND SALTED CARAMEL DRIZZLE
Even before my shocking win in the last challenge, I was convinced that Steve is deciding these things based on what will best keep me from winning. He did Thanksgiving sides after I’d already cooked my favorite Thanksgiving side for a previous challenge and he took the obvious choice, scalloped potatoes, for himself. I won anyway, cooking a dish that wasn’t even American. So now we’re doing Christmas desserts. I’m at an even greater disadvantage here on account of I don’t even really know what a “Christmas dessert” is. Don’t people just eat, like, pie and cookies and shit? I’ve never once eaten a fruit cake, and mostly I’m only aware of them as a sitcom punchline from the 80s. Figgy pudding is a lyric to a Christmas song that I’m not entirely sure is about a real thing. Like, pudding made from figs? Never seen it, it sounds terrible.
What desserts do I actually like? Apple pie. I like apple pie. So I made a galette, which is like an apple pie for lazy asses. My girlfriend sent me this recipe for a Smitten Kitchen galette that had ricotta dough. I liked the dairy-in-the-dough idea, and it said you could also use sour cream in your dough. I already had some Mexican sour cream in my fridge (on account of it’s one of my favorite things), so I used that instead. I changed the filling to apple and did a salted caramel drizzle, because while salted caramel is everywhere and kind of obnoxious, well, it’s also really good.
The Dough
It’s actually probably a good thing I didn’t know how easy pie dough was before this. Way easier than pasta. I used:
Flour
Sugar
Salt
Mexican sour cream
Lemon zest
Butter
Mush it all together in a big bowl.
I’m going to give this a tie between Vince and Zach but only if they agree to combine their desserts. Warm Apple Galette and Eggnog Crème Brulee sounds about right. Minus the candy punji sticks. I only bleed for my hygienist.
Steve – oh ho ho ho ho ho ho. Right idea that went way off the rails. Your use of beer would have been really interesting except for your choice of an IPA. As noted this was a fatal misfire.
And Vince – I know you can drizzle better than that.
That’s not a bad idea. Vince’s apples with my cream. Ha.
@Zachary Johnston Just slater that cream on his apples.
Slater it everywhere.
So, I have to ask, was there an unspoken rule that required you all to use caramel? That’s not a thing I typically think of when I think of Christmas, but maybe I’m just doing it wrong.
Vince’s galette looks tasty, despite the messy caramel and thick apples, and it’s really down to that and Zach’s not-a-Crème Brûlée for me. I have a soft spot for classic British puddings, likely because of the references in various books, but Steve…No IPA in my wet cake thing. Please no. So, since I don’t believe in ties for things like this, I’m settling this purely by pedantry: Zach, a brûlée requires a crisp sugary crust, not a segregated crisp sugary adornment. Everyone who loves them wants that crack when they break it.
Vince>Zach>Steve
I severely underestimated how attached people are to the sugar crust.
@Zachary Johnston Hey, I had to cut it somehow…And isn’t it the main distinction between a brûlée and a pot de crème? I almost went the other way and gave you credit for not calling it “deconstructed” though.
@Zachary Johnston it’s literally the best part! You took away the best part of the dish!
@Steve Bramucci Monstrous!
So THAT’S what Lyle’s golden syrup looks like. An old fried of the family once wrote about his wartime experiences where he was a guest of the German air force for three years when he wasn’t releasing himself upon his own recognizance.
One of his first escapes occurred when he jumped from a moving train, with only a donated tin of Lyle’s syrup for food. After three miserable days of roughing it to the nearest border in late winter eating that treacly shit with a knife he finally said fuck this and broke into a gasthaus for more suitable provisions. His description of Lyle’s was always so vividly unpleasant I’m so glad to find out it’s still around.
He had it in the tin, like the treacle.
I’m going with Steve on this. That is all.
Thanks fucking god. One dollop of a #LOCAL #FRESH #SMALLBATCH #CRAFT BEER is going to tank me? The fuck outta here.
@Steve Bramucci But was it artisanal or well curated?
@Steve Bramucci says the man who claims to know nothing about beer. IPA is just so wrong in this recipe. It is like putting gin a dish that calls for rum. That is how hard you fucked up.
@Zachary Johnston malt on malt on malt isn’t always the way to go… balance, homie!
@Steve Bramucci Steve, apparently: “You know what this cake needs…HOPPYNESS.”
Do I not understand IPA hatred because I live in the PNW? I am confronted with some seething mass of hatred that I had no idea existed.
Seems like you would understand it better than anyone. It’s great if you like IPAs, I guess. I just don’t, which makes me despise it because like 3-4 out of every 7 taps are IPA meaning the selection on the remaining ones always sucks
Ah, I do like IPAs, so I never notice the tap domination. Makes sense though. Although, sours are getting a ton of play here now and eclipsing the IPA in some ways.
IPA tap domination is a real thing and there are sooo many mediocre IPA’s. But IPA’s also have a wide range of flavor profiles dependent on the type of hop, how it’s used, etc. I think Vince’s hatred is more of an annoyance…I’m convinced if he took some time out of his schedule to go through a tasting it would change his mind.
I don’t know. This reminds me of a friend who hated peas. People would always say, “But, you haven’t had my peas.” And, she would respond, “Are there peas in it? Then, I won’t like it.”
IPAs are over saturated. Also IPA in this recipe is crazy.
I have the same complaint as Vince here, basically, brewers are engaging in an arms race over hoppy beers and neglecting ambers, browns, etc. Luckily belgians and sours are coming around so we are getting more options but it does suck going into a place and having to choose between three IPAs, one pale ale, and a single red, stout, and a lighter beer.
I maintain this has nothing to do with cooking though. You can use an IPA in cooking without being part of the IPA industrial complex.
@JTRO agreed. You’re also starting to see the comeback of the Pilsner and lager in a big way. I really think that’ll be what usurps IPAs once and for all.
I live in what is apparently a US beer mecca now, and I can confirm that the IPA arms race is real.
They’re too popular. If a bar has 6 IPAs and no Guinness, I’m drinking whiskey and giving them shit.
@Zachary Johnston #Kolshforlife
I mostly ripped on Steve for reminding me of the IPA arms race, not so much for being part of it. But yeah, no shit, it’s absolutely an arms race. Sierra Nevada now does a beer with “distilled hop oil.” HOW MUCH FUCKING HOPS DO YOU NEED, YOU SICK FUCKS. Give me a nice amber, mildly hopped beer over an IPA every day. Toasty malt > piney hops, this is the hill I will die on.
I like IPA’s, but I do notice there’s a ton of them. But there’s so many fucking good ones. Like anything made by Lagunitas. Their Hop Stupid is my desert island keg.
Chock ol’ Tronner strongly on the anti-IPA side. I enjoy a hoppy beer every once in awhile, but I’m just tired of constant iterations and lack of anything else.
I’m gonna give this one to Vince, it’s simple but it’s hard to beat a good apple pie. Besides, a similar dish is a Christmas staple of mine, so considering the theme it’s extremely in my wheelhouse.
Zach: Steve’s right. The whole point of a crème brûlée is that moment where you break that crunchy top layer with your spoon. Also not a fan of the eggnog spices, considering all that you could’ve gone with instead.
Steve: I’m not gonna ding you for the IPA caramel, because that sounds interesting and I want to taste that. However, you could make the best “figgy date cake” or whatever in the world and it would still rank behind apple pie or crème brûlée.
Anyway, thanks for the shout out.
@Verbal Kunt Re: Figgy date cake
I should have given Steve more love for preparing a dish Vince openly shit talked in his intro. Brazen.
I give Vince’s dish props for simplicity. All the ingredients can probably be found in my kitchen right now thus increasing the likelihood of it ever getting made 1,000 percent.
Zach really hit my sweet spot with ” I’m upcycling some old jam jars to serve these because a) we all need to stop throwing so much shit away and b) we all need to stop throwing so much shit away!”. When it comes to dessert I always say the preachier the better! Can’t ding him too hard though because he gave my new favorite masturbation euphemism – A dozen cranks from the nutmeg mill. So festive.
Steve- I was super in on this and then the you rode in on the IPA horse. I’m not going to beat it to death because, look at any of the comments above this. I’ll just ask why? Why?
In order-
Zach
Vince
Steve
Many thanks for the early Christmas gift, boys. All the best to you and yours.
You get me.
Steve. Not even close.
He didn’t even soak his figgy pudding in rum. Automatic disqualification.
The dude who lives in a candy glass house, where a creme brulee has no brulee, ought not throw technicality stones.
Uproxx has copy editors?
It’s a figure of speech.
Shots fired. thanks for that one, VM
Well this is a Yule miracle, an early Christmas present. A great way to spend the shortest day of the year.
Vince wins this in a clear victory. Simple, delicious. Even better with a scoop of Steve’s ice cream, but the clear winner by itself.
Zach and Steve are close – Zach probably takes it because I’d eat the entire thing. The creme looked good, but you left out the entire fun of making at home creme brulee which is the butane torch. Stand back, folks, this pudding is about to be tempered by FLAME! I’ve not used the sous vide for creme brulee, but have heard good things.
Steve, figgy pudding? Are you also serving roasted chestnuts on an open fire, too? But that ice cream. Man – that ice cream looks heavenly. I’d eat a big helping of that and then when everyone is finishing up an impromptu singing of We Wish You A Merry Christmas I’d run back in the kitchen and sneak another large bowl of just that. But the pudding itself would remain on my plate, unfinished, naked without its topping.
I half expected Steve to have garnished his with fire roasted chestnuts!
If Vince wins this with his thicc apples, I am going to kick over a fucking manger.
Steve: “I hate delicious apple pie because of the tartness.”
Also Steve: “Ayy lemme just chuck a some cherrie jelly in this stew because it needs some tartness.”
@Verbal Kunt I legit snorted. Thanks!
@Verbal Kunt thank you.
“Local Man Goes On PreChristmas Manger Rager”
Gonna go with Vince, Zach, and Steve… The apples looked too thick on Vince’s but without the cracking, it ain’t a creme brulee… Steve wrote one of the worst write ups I have ever read, did you have a stroke / are suffering from dementia? I could not follow what the fuck you were talking about half the time. You should get negative points.
Well now that’s just mean. Maybe it’s you who needs to work on your reading comprehension skills, meanie.
I love how I made straw from salted caramel candy and people are like, “but I can’t break something with my spoon!” Really? Are you that locked into breaking something?
Vince might have won with this but first of all, what’s with the competing flavours of apples and secondly, I’m afraid the words “my girlfriend’, which is news to me, instantly disqualified him.
Zach – I hate eggnog. However, I do appreciate your lack of a sweet tooth because, my friend, we are a rare breed indeed, and therefore your dessert had me instantly intrigued. And then… COLD crème brulee? And THEN… calling it a “satisfying mug of eggnog”… dude. You lose.
Steve: ooooh, imported ingredients! Well thanks a lot for making something I can easily replicate at home, buddy. Anyway, the IPA actually made sense to me in this for some weird reason, even if it was the most Bramucci thing ever. Also: bravo on your delightful poem.
Steve – 1
Zach – 2
Vince – DQ
She’s from Canada so you woul…..uh oh.
😑
Fair. Eggnog lives or dies by its sweetness and nutmeg. Too much sweet and it’s undrinkable. Not enough nutmeg and it’s just eggy cream.
IMO eggnog lives or dies on whether there is booze in it.
Nope, not enough rum in the world to make that stuff palatable.
I just want to end the year by saying this is my favorite series on Uproxx. Thanks to all three of you.
IPA’s are on me folks.
IPAs for EVERYONE!
I’ll happily drink that IPA.
Steve, this is your opportunity to double down: IPA-inclusive pasta cooking challenge.
Pasta because it’s a terrible idea, and thus an opportunity to rise to greatness, to be clear.
@wordweary into it!
This series is also my favorite. Thank you. No IPA comment needed.
Oof. Vince and Zach phoned it in, while Steve basically made fruit cake, which I loathe with every fiber of my being. This is a tough one to grade. But I didn’t come alllllll the way down here to fuck around, so…
1- Steve. And again, I really hate fruit cake, which, again, this basically is. But I’m gonna take your side this time, Steve. All this noise about the IPA ruining your sauce is bullshit. How flavourful do y’all think hops are to overcome all the rest of it? Give me a break. That’s as dumb as Zach’s obsession with Italian mineral water. To cut through the treacle (HAR HAR HAR) you win by default, exactly as I predicted here: [uproxx.com]
2- Vince. On a menu I’m going with the apple pie before the other two things, but you sure seemed to not give a shit about it. “What are Christmas desserts, anyway? Fuck it, I’ll make apple pie. Which I’ve never made before and know very little about.” Really showcasing what separates the food writers from the commenters, there, Mancini. That said, your use of sour cream in the dough was a good call.
Also, Galette? Well lah-di-dah Mr. French guy. In Canada we call that an apple fuckpile.
3- Zach. Truthfully, I don’t like crême brulée, because that much egg is gross, as is the texture. The caramelized top isn’t even good, it just breaks up the monotony, literally. Plus, this seems like the least you’ve cared about any dish to date. For god’s sake, man, sell me on it. Don’t begin by lording your lack of sweet tooth over the plebes, that just sours us on the rest of your dish and makes it seem like you begrudgingly made something.
So everyone hates me if I care enough to tell you how I learned the dish. And everyone hates when I just tell you the recipe with no context. Got it. The internet is still and will always be a dumpster fire.
I really like how you mentioned the caramelized top “isn’t even good,” even though the recipe literally forgoes the caramelized fucking top for something more delicious and artistic.
And, no, caramel candy doesn’t cut your mouth when you eat it unless every candy on earth cuts your mouth because you’re a fucking a baby who is too stupid to know how to eat things like a real human being. Sorry, that last bit was for people who think candy will cut their mouth. Because that is literally the stupidest fucking critique I’ve ever heard. Right up there with bread crust cutting their mouth. Are Americans really that weak? They can’t eat bread OR candy without getting injured? No wonder Putin is winning. #SteveputanIPAinCARAMEL!
^ He’s not lying about the apple fuckpile thing. Canada rules.
@Zachary Johnston go easy man. Having a meltdown in the comments section is Steve’s bit.
I’m really enjoying how this contest eventually pushes everyone to the edge.
@Schnitzel Bob dude you have no idea how close I am to this right now! [youtu.be]
@Schnitzel bob Zach recently traveled to Seattle from Berlin. I have to assume that he is terribly jet lagged. Otherwise I’ll live this Christmas fearing a knock on the door.
Steve walks to door with baby in arms.
Shadowy figure waits.
Steve opens door.
“Can I–”
Steve is shanked with a piece of candy glass.
“Zach Johnston sends his regards.”
Steve as he lays dying. “Remember me when you drink IPA.”
@Steve Bramucci wonder if the glass would dissolve in his blood, potentially making this a great “locked door” mystery. Perhaps it could be solved by a detective whose diabetes has given them a preternatural sense of sugar. “His blood,” he might say, “there’s something in his blood. Sugar…But not from here…Hints of schnapps and ennui. Germany!”
*kisses fingertips*
bravo @wordweary, bravo
That’s amazing
“I figured the weird ones that aren’t as good for eating raw because why else would they exist? So I used two granny smiths…”
This is incredibly good logic actually. Unfortunately this was one time Vince made a dish that I can make better, much better. Pie is my number one holiday meal contribution. Not only are those apples too thick, they’ll cook at different rates, leaving an inconsistent texture because you just had to do a pretentious San Francisco take on a holiday classic. Just make the pie dude. I made an apple pie for Thanksgiving (I wanted to do pecan but that’s another story) and threw in some Jameson. It was a good pie. This thing you made looks like a prop from Game of Thrones.
Looks like Zach makes some pretty decent butane hash oil. Great idea but Steve was right about the absolute necessity of proper bruleeing. Also, it’s fun to guess how much Vince was drinking when he responded to Steve’s critique of his dish. That’s not a slam, I’m drinking while reading it. Once again, Zach created a great looking dish out of something I usually hate, (rueben) eggnog.
And then we come to Steve. Steve, Steve, Steve… First off, “To me, this tastes like childhood in Portland…”, what exactly does this taste like? The tang of a homeless 17 year old spitting American Spirit loose rolling tobacco into your mouth during a heated argument over when Modest Mouse sold out? But you know what Steve? You knocked this one out of the park. There are very solid criticisms of IPAs in today’s beer culture. Those criticisms do not hold when considering your very correct use of it here. As soon as I saw figgy pudding, I thought you’d lost your mind again but nope, you just did a very good job. Congratulations, you definitely earned this win. I’m also intrigued by what the story is on that black treacle, it looks like you had to go digging up graves around Verdun to find it (which is a compliment in my book). Good call on the malt thing as well.
To be clear: 1st: Steve. 2nd: Zach. Last: Vince.
I’ll happily take that second place because I love this comment.
This is wonderful and accurate: “The tang of a homeless 17 year old spitting American Spirit loose rolling tobacco into your mouth during a heated argument over when Modest Mouse sold out?”
And I will take that win with a smile!
Was it when “Float On” hit it big and was in commercials? I love that song, though :-/
@Nic Cages T-Rex Skull I literally have four different version of Float On on my playlist as we speak. That song will always be perfect.
Steve wins because ice cream, goddamnit. Ice cream alone is the best dessert ever birthed by the human mind (and my god, fuck you if you think different), Krampustime or no. Vince almost wins because I love apple fuckpiles and yeah, I like said apples to have a little texture to them, so the thick cut is my speed. But ICE CREAM. Zach places last for me because creme brulée is a dish I have tried dozens of times, none of which have ever been particularly memorable. Plus I need rum or whisky with my eggnog, no exceptions. I can’t drink that disconcertingly sweet, thick shit without the promise of inebriation as a reward.
Oh yeah, also, IPA’s are mostly garbage and all that, yes, but ICE CREAM.
Also also, thank you Schnitzel Bob, for “apple fuckpiles”
Essentially I have no real, substantial critiques that aren’t personal preference related. I would be a terrible judge, just, you know, in general.
Can’t argue with ice cream. Also, fair. I could have folded some booze in there.
Malted.
Salted.
I’m with you homie. You, me, and the Wu Tang Clan. All about the CREAM
Hells yeah, Christmas came a little early this year. But my nickname is Christmas and I do that all the time. Still! Nice to get one more head-to-head-to-head uproxx cookoff in before the new year.
These are always tough to judge so I’m gonna do this house hunters style and cross off the one that doesn’t work, up front. Steve… Steve, Steve, Steve…. I’m not going to beat a dead horse over the IPA, but it was a factor. My other objection is with the doctored ice cream. Once you mess with it too much, it becomes soup (or a milkshake, as Vince pointed out) and can’t really be refrozen again. If you try, it gets hard and icy and sucks. The flavor you ended up with may be divine, but I can’t stand runny ice cream. It seems like you were aware of your IPA misstep as it happened. Even though you went ahead and did it anyway, I see this as positive progress.
Between Zach and Vince, it’s a toss-up. I agree that Vince’s apples may have been a little tart and thicc, but it probably is still delicious. I think that creme brulee is less about taste than it is about presentation and experience, which is why people miss the crust part. I like the mindset with the recycled jars, but it ends up making the dish look cheap and difficult to eat. Shallow ramekins let you get at it easily and also mixes the crust flavor and texture with the custard part more evenly. And it looks nicer. Like I said, creme brulee is at least 50% presentation, so it’s more damaging here.
Vince wins on the strength of his flaky pastry and salted caramel drizzle. Even if the apples are gnarly and mealy, I’d scoop them out and still give you the edge.
1) Vince
2) Zach
3) Steve (although that intro poem was magnificent. Have you ever considered being a writer?)
Happy holidays, y’all. Between these articles, you guys, and the commenters around here, you’ve all made 2017 a little more bearable. And that’s saying a lot.
I concur. Cheers to the commenters and writers!
Thanks so so much! We LOVE doing this series!
Vince, I hope your girlfriend knows you’re a poor drizzler. We don’t need filmdrunk to become a blog about kids. Ufford has that covered. Steve, I had the same GIF all queued up for Vince’s dish! I guess is thinking about pregnancy prevention if he didn’t serve his girlfriend a cream pie. That all being said, Vince’s dish is like a pie that I could take a bite of, but not stick my dick in. THIRD PLACE
Zach, don’t dismiss the meal you’re about to make in your intro. You’re already top chefing from the bottom three here. “I don’t usually eat dessert because you can’t sous vide dessert so you know it’s just not my thing. But I’m gonna give my take on this and sous vide it anyway.” I also don’t think you should talk down to the audience. We know how to aerate cream bro! You work the shaft and mind the step children! I missed it, but was your caramel salty? If it wasn’t, it should have been. I love the nog, and I’d glug yours until it ran down my chin.SECOND PLACE
Steve, one poem was enough. I’m glad you’re into BBS, but the photo made me thing of BBMC, and nobody wants that before noon. I feel like this is a really fancy version of an RX bar, which is delicious. A cakier version of those bars sounds right up my alley. Plus you were smart enough to photograph your dish after the money shot (sorry Vince, we’d all love to believe you had your pie with ice cream). I agree that rum should have been part of your sauce instead of IPA, but balance is important. FIRST PLACE
@Alcoholics Gratuitous That is a precise and balanced breakdown and damned if I don’t feel good about my points here!
Well now I just want to go caroling, sing “We Wish You A Merry Christmas”, and then genuinely refuse to leave without figgy pudding as I keep singing that verse over and over. Sometimes the arrest is worth the story.
Wouldn’t it be great! I love that idea @Loopuze. I also think that this is a song ripe for a comedy sketch. The date-rapiness of “baby it’s cold outside” is played out.
Rum balls are the correct answer, which I failed to see in this month’s challenge. When I bring the rum balls to the party, I’m finally the cock of the walk (does anyone say that in earnest any more? I hope so).
Crushed up vanilla wafers, toasted walnuts, sugar, melted butter, golden rum. Mix, roll into balls, cover with powdered sugar, fridge, roll again, fridge for a few days. The best Christmas dessert ever.
Now that I got that out of the way:
1st- Steve. Bold. Creative. Different. And most importantly, seems like it can work.
2nd – Zach. You and I understand rum in desserts, I just don’t like custardy things. If I asked how to eat this thing, Arya Stark would take her Zach-mask off and stab me with that caramel art, something something pointy end.
3rd – Vince. Respect the apples, or Johnny Appleseed’s sacrifice for America in WWI was for nothing.
Excuse me @Neptune or Mars … or Neptune but I’m gonna need some rum balls sent to me up here in Portland:
or at least a recipe with with photos to