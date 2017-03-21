A Visual Tour Of The Most Social Cities In The World

03.21.17 34 mins ago

Biel Morro, Unsplash

The are so many good reasons to travel but, at the end of the day, don’t we all just want to have a good time? Maybe eat something new? Throw back some drinks and chat to someone we’ve never met? Post a few #Wanderlust photos on our Insta feeds? These all seem like pretty basic, universal desires.

The crew at Hostel World often polls travelers, tourists, and locals alike to find out how we can all travel better and they recently discovered that social activity and social attitudes are a major factor in how we make choices on the road. More specifically, “Fun, Tolerance, Openness, and Trust.” The survey covered 39 cities across 26 countries and culled information from 12,188 interviews. Things like “history and accessibility” were very high on people’s lists, as were the chance to socialize, use social media, and party. That last one shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone.

Here are the ten cities that offer the highest levels of awareness and connectivity — while still being able to turn up like nobody’s business. We’ve added a great hostel in each city so that you can save money on accommodation without breaking the bank.

1. GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN — BACKPACKERS GOTEBORG

Shutterstock

Gothenburg topped the list of socially minded cities. The study cited the city’s social media use, face-to-face socializing, tolerance, openness, trust, and love of partying as what set it above the rest. Gothenburg ticked all the boxes that make this a city to meet new friends, get a little tipsy, and have fun.

Backpackers Goteborg has a very Scandinavian aesthetic. The hostel offers a all the amenities you’ll need as a base of operations for going out to explore. Dorms beds start at $22 a night.

Bandung masih kosong? Lansung tancep!

A post shared by Bagas Danuwimoyo (@bagasdan) on

Made it to Gothenburg. Super happy to have a bed and blanket. #hostel #vagabond #gothenburg #Sweden

A post shared by midderham (@midderham) on

Boo <3

A post shared by TILDA HELM (@idealisk) on

2. Stockholm (Sweden)

Shutterstock

Stockholm ranked only slightly lower than Gothenburg. Expect locals who are tolerant, social media savvy, and always know where to party.

Generator’s Stockholm installation is a designer hostel with a chic northern European style. The bars, lounges, cafe, and rooms are all designed with comfort, style, and social media in mind. Dorm beds start at $25 a night.

Feed us all day, everyday at Generator Stockholm ☕️

A post shared by Generator Hostels (@generatorhostels) on

A post shared by Sofiia (@zazoley) on

"We mature with the damage. Not with the years."

A post shared by Eline (@elinevds) on

Around The Web

TAGSBEST CITIEShostelsMILLENNIALTRAVELTRAVELWANDERLUST
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP