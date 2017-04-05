The People Have Spoken, These Are The Best Countries For Solo Travel

Slava Bowman - Unsplash

Solo travel is an intimidating beast. It’s so easy to create an excuse not to travel by yourself. The unknowns, the loneliness, the language barriers, health, safety, money, your dog. All these worries have kept travelers wary of going solo in the past, but it might be time to take a leap of faith, throw caution to the wind, and hit the road.

If you’re looking for that extra tiny little bit of motivation, look no further. We’ve got a feeling this visual tour of the world’s best places to travel solo (based on a Ranker poll of 22,000 people) might be the right kick in the pants to get you packing!

10. Scotland

There are plenty of young people and they tend to be pretty friendly. Good public transportation makes moving around easy and the country has a thriving hostel culture.

Don't think just because I'm in The Netherlands I forgot about Coosday! Happy #coosday y'all 😘 A post shared by Cat Kittlitz (@catkittlitz) on Apr 4, 2017 at 10:06am PDT