All The Best Cyber Monday Deals That You Won’t Find On Amazon

Cyber Monday, paired with Black Friday, is the launch of the holiday shopping season. And on the internet, that means Amazon. But although Amazon dominates ecommerce, it’s not the only game in town. Here are some of the best Cyber Monday deals you’ll have to leave Amazon’s banks to find.

Target

Anova

First of all, Target is charging hard against Amazon with an extra 15% off of online orders, although the deal has got some pretty rough limits to it, so read the fine print.

Ensure next year’s turkey is perfect with an Anova sous vide cooker, $50 off today for $100 total.

Sick of vacuuming? Make a robot do it: Hoover’s Rogue 970 is $300, marked down from $500.

Or if you just need to wake up in the morning, Target’s got some deep cuts on Peet’s and Caribou coffee, in both K-Cup and bean form.