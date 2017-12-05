Here Are The Best Flight Deals For The First Week Of December

Uproxx/Shutterstock

These are the dogs days of cheap flight deals. Prices are ramped up for the inevitable Christmas and New’s rush. Yet, if you’re willing to do a little sleuthing and aren’t tied to hard travel dates, you can still find a few great deals out there (also check for error fares and late season specials).

As always, WowAir is offering $99 flights to get Americans all the way to Europe. And Norwegian is right on their heels with prices closer to $150 each way from the US to Europe. Frontier Airlines also has their usual budget prices with flights all over America for around $30 each way.

Below are some of the best deals floating to the surface on this Travel Tuesday. Happy hunting and happy travels!

SECRET FLYING DEALS OF THE WEEK

Non-stop from New York to Moscow, Russia for only $460 roundtrip with @Aeroflot.https://t.co/88kp0bjFCU pic.twitter.com/ityE0aDleT — Secret Flying (@SecretFlying) December 5, 2017

Are you in New York between tomorrow and March? If so, you can snag a roundtrip flight to snowy Moscow on Aeroflot for $460. United is offering a great roundtrip rate between Atlanta and Chicago for only $78 between now and March. And Delta is offering roundtrips from New York to the Dominican Republic for $245 in late January.