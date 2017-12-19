These Cheap Flights Will Make A Perfect Last-Minute Christmas Gift

Uproxx/Shutterstock

Christmas is nearly here. Chances are you already booked your holiday tickets weeks ago. Or not. Maybe you like to play it fast and loose to see if you can score that elusive last-minute deal. There’s more than one way to score the best cheap flight deal, as we all know by now.

Believe it or not, there are still cheap flights to be had — even if you’re flying somewhere this week. Even better are surfacing this week for 2018 travel worldwide. And, those flights just might be the best last-minute gift for someone you love.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop it and you have to act fast. Happy Travels!

JETBLUE

JetBlue is probably your best chance to find a really cheap last minute deal if you’re lucky. You’ll have to shop it.

If you’re looking for a great deal on a flight next year, JetBlue has a sale running until the end of today. You’ll be able to snag a one-way flight from all over America to wherever JetBlue flies for as low as $44 each way throughout next year.

JetBlue.com