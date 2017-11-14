Our ‘Cheap Flights’ This Week Include Thanksgiving Deals & December Discounts

#Cheap Flights #Travel
Life Writer
11.14.17 2 Comments

Uproxx

We’re only a week out from Thanksgiving and chances for a great, cheap flight deal are waning quickly. Either you have your ticket at this point… or you don’t. With the holiday season rapidly approaching, now is the time to start looking for December bargains as well. As always, we’ve got your back in finding the best flight deals.

Below are some of the best deals right now. That means it’s time to strike while the iron is scorching hot and buy that ticket. Some of these fares will only exist for the day or even a couple hours. So now is the moment. Be spontaneous! Live a little!

JET BLUE

Stay fly, San Diego. ☀️🌊⛱ #WingCrushWednesday #WCW (📸: @gordongebert)

A post shared by JetBlue (@jetblue) on

We pointed out last week that the best time to fly around Thanksgiving is on the day itself and fly back on the following Tuesday. That’s still ringing true as of today. Right now, Jet Blue has a lot of routes that are half price to fly on Thanksgiving Thursday instead of Wednesday and the following Tuesday is basically one-quarter the price of flying home on Sunday.

If you can make those travel dates happen, you’ll be ahead of the holiday travel curve.

JetBlue.com

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cheap Flights#Travel
TAGSair travelAIRLINEScheap flightssalesTRAVELWANDERLUST

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP