We’re only a week out from Thanksgiving and chances for a great, cheap flight deal are waning quickly. Either you have your ticket at this point… or you don’t. With the holiday season rapidly approaching, now is the time to start looking for December bargains as well. As always, we’ve got your back in finding the best flight deals.

Below are some of the best deals right now. That means it’s time to strike while the iron is scorching hot and buy that ticket. Some of these fares will only exist for the day or even a couple hours. So now is the moment. Be spontaneous! Live a little!

JET BLUE

We pointed out last week that the best time to fly around Thanksgiving is on the day itself and fly back on the following Tuesday. That’s still ringing true as of today. Right now, Jet Blue has a lot of routes that are half price to fly on Thanksgiving Thursday instead of Wednesday and the following Tuesday is basically one-quarter the price of flying home on Sunday.

If you can make those travel dates happen, you’ll be ahead of the holiday travel curve.