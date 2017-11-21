Our ‘Cheap Flights’ This Week Will Help You Get A Jump On Black Friday

11.21.17

Uproxx/Shutterstock

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost upon us, as Thanksgiving draws near. That means there are going to be some seriously cheap flights coming your way. In fact, some of those sales have already started. American and United are selling tickets right now on their partner carriers to Europe for as low as $300 roundtrip. And that’s on standard airlines where your luggage, meals, and booze are included in the price. Now’s clearly the time to buy.

Below are some of the best deals right now. That means it’s time to strike while the iron is scorching hot and buy that ticket. Some of these fares will only exist for the day, or even a couple hours. So now is the moment. Be spontaneous! Live a little!

SECRET FLYING DEALS OF THE WEEK

Secret Flying is on fire right now. A lot of airlines are putting their Black Friday sales on blast — so act fast.

There are trips up and down the left coast for $100 roundtrip, European flights for as low as €4 each way, plus great roundtrips for from American and United for $300-$400 to Europe starting January 2018.

TOPICS#Cheap Flights#Travel
TAGSAIRLINEScheap flightssalesTRAVELWANDERLUST

