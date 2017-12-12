Uproxx/Shutterstock

Scoring a great deal on a flight can make or break a vacation. But scoring that cheap flight is not always easy. You have to be vigilant. You also have to be willing to sacrifice some of the comfier perks of big-name carriers. But, hey, if you’re willing to fly without excess luggage and don’t care where you sit on the plane, there are some serious deals out there pretty much all year now.

Budget airlines are starting to pop up more and more. The US market has Southwest, Jet Blue, Spirit, and Frontier to get you around America on the cheap. And, now, trans-continental carriers are starting to dominate the market. WOWair and Norwegian are about to get some serious competition from budget versions of major airlines — who, incidentally, aren’t just focusing on the US to Europe routes. Even budget carrier Air Asia is starting to make runs from Hawaii to spots all over Asia and Australia. That changes the game when it comes to getting to that part of the world.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights right now. These are the spots you should be following and setting up alerts with. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop it and you have to act fast. Happy Travels!

SECRET FLYING

Secret Flying is the number one spot right now to find great deals. This one is better for seeing what sales and error fares are happening at the moment. So, it’s less about finding the flight you want and more about surprising yourself with a cheap ticket to a place you might not have thought about.

