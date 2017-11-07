Our ‘Flights Of The Week’ Includes A $400 Trip To Milan On Emirates

Shutterstock

We’ve been doing some flight shopping and prices are dropping across the board. This week there are especially good deals with the big name carriers to go along with the rock-bottom deals from budget airlines.

This is also a good week to earn some miles. American Airlines is running a sweepstakes that’ll award the winner with 500,000 awards miles and a cruise for two. Runners-up will receive 100,000 awards miles. All you have to do is sign up for a newsletter. This is a bit of no-brainer that could be a game changer in free flights and upgrades.

Below are some of the best deals right now. That means it’s time to strike while the iron is scorching and buy a ticket. Some of these fares will only exist for the day or even a couple hours. So now is the moment. Be spontaneous! Live a little!

SPIRIT

Budget carrier Spirit is running $23 one way deals right now on select dates between November and February next year. You’ll have to do a little scrolling to find the best prices but you may be able to snag a super cheap flight home around Thanksgiving.

Make sure you sign up for Spirit’s $9 Fare Club to get these deals. It’s free to do so after all.