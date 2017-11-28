Uproxx/Shutterstock

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is officially the busiest and best day to buy an airline ticket all year. According to flight tracker Hopper, today will be the day when sales spike by six times the normal volume. Cheap flights will be everywhere!

This is due to the post holiday sales slump that’s about it hit. Basically, it’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday rolled into one, but for flights. The catch? The sales activity starts at 6:30 AM eastern time and starts to peak around 9:30 the same morning. So you’ll have to be active early and often.

Our best advice is to set up alerts now. Check Expedia, Kayak, and Momondo for the best deals and keep an eye on Twitter (Secret Flying and Error Fares). Below are some of the best deals right now. They’ll change throughout the day and we’ll be here to update them!

SECRET FLYING DEALS OF THE WEEK

Non-stop from New York, USA to Paris, France for only $156 one-way (& vice versa for €127).https://t.co/XnKjH2SuY5 pic.twitter.com/YsonqKW45e — Secret Flying (@SecretFlying) November 28, 2017

There are some great deals right now if you’ve got a few dollars to spend on travel. New York To Paris in September is only $156 one way on Iberia. San Francisco to Beijing is $470 roundtrip between January and April next year with United. Chicago to Dubai is only $524 roundtrip between January and March on Turkish Airlines.

Even if you’re not in those cities, you might be able to find a cheap budget flight to get yourself there.