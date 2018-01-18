Chef Brandon Thordarson Shares His Favorite Food Experiences In Dallas, Texas

#Eat This City #Food
01.18.18 5 hours ago 2 Comments

Uproxx

Welcome to EAT THIS CITY, your tour of the best restaurants in one of our favorite cities, as chosen by a world-class chef, celebrity, or local hero.

It’s the birthplace of 7-11, boasts an airport bigger than the island of Manhattan, and the city where laser tag was invented…

That’s right, we’re in Dallas, Texas — a sprawling metropolis famous for its exquisite architecture and phenomenal food scene. Our guide today is Brandon Thordarson, the executive chef for Moxie’s Grill & Bar, Canada’s much beloved casual dining chain.

Like the restaurant where he works, Chef Thordarson hails from Canada. He studied culinary management at Georgian College before moving to Whistler, B.C. and working as a cook at various restaurants. Next, he moved to Vancouver for a position at a private golf and country club before serving as executive sous chef at Wharfside Eatery in Victoria.

The man made a name for himself in Canada, but he needed to travel the world — exploring cuisines and adventuring in far flung destinations. As the head chef of the Michelin-recognized Monachyle Mhor Hotel, he honed his passion for food and developed a deep understanding of each ingredient’s journey from field to fork.

After returning to Canada to function as the executive chef of openings for the Glowbal Restaurant Group, Chef Thordarson opened a private catering company and served as executive chef at the Opus Hotel. Recently, he hosted a dinner at the James Beard House, celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary — one look at his food makes it clear why that honor was bestowed upon him.

Brandon Ramen #madebyme working on some new dishes.

A post shared by Brandon Thordarson (@brandonthordarson) on

Clearly, Chef Thordarson is known throughout the Great White North for his deft handling of fresh ingredients and global flavors, but he’s also a Dallas regular who knows where to get the best on offer. Let’s get to know the city’s food scene through his eyes.

Pizza

CiboDivino Marketplace

For the love of arugula. #cibodivinomkt #realitalianfood

A post shared by CiboDivino Marketplace (@cibodivinomkt) on

CiboDivino Marketplace is my favorite spot for pizza in Dallas. My favorite pies are the Di Fica with mozzarella, gorgonzola, fig, arugula and habanero honey and the Prosciutto Rucola with tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, cherry tomatoes and shaved Parmigiano.

They also have over 350 bottles of wine to choose from, all at retail value. One of the best kept secrets in Dallas!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Eat This City#Food
TAGSeat this cityFOODThe Uproxx Guide to Dallas

How Music Connects Us

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 2 days ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 6 days ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 1 week ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP