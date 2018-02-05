Uproxx

Welcome to EAT THIS CITY, your tour of the best restaurants in one of our favorite cities, as chosen by a world-class chef, celebrity, or local hero.

This week, we’re off to the home of monuments, memorials, and our nation’s federal government. Washington, D.C. is an iconic locale that invites visitors and residents to step inside the grandeur of the Lincoln Memorial, spend an afternoon wandering down 18th Street in Adams Morgan, and tour a free Smithsonian Institution Museum. And, if American history and government aren’t your thing, the city also serves up first-class drinks, meals, and shopping.

In fact, the D.C. food scene is currently crushing — as a new generation of power players gets excited for more complicated dishes, ditching the straightforward steakhouses of yore. If that describes you, you’ve definitely heard of Michael Schlow, the man behind properties like Pine, Doretta Taverna & Raw Bar, and The Riggsby. An owner and concept-creator, Schlow started as a dishwasher at 14 and worked his way to the top, trying his hand at every position in the biz.

The man knows his stuff, as evidenced by the many, many accolades he’s been awarded. Boston Magazine declared him “Best Chef.” Food & Wine gave him “Best New Chef.” He was awarded a James Beard Award of Excellence as the “Best Chef in the Northeast.” And, he earned a Culinary Award of Excellence from Robert Mondavi.

If you’re looking at his image and thinking he looks familiar, you’ve probably spotted Schlow on one of your favorite shows. His appearances include Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Bravo’s Top Chef Masters, The Today Show, Good Morning America, and The Food Network. The man is in demand. Looking at some of his food, that’s no surprise.

Now, let’s get to grubbing in Washington, D.C.!

Pizza

If I’m hungry for a bit of old nostalgia and looking for a NYC slice, Wiseguy Pizza never disappoints and always satisfies. It’s a big, traditional, delicious slice of pizza that reminds of my childhood in Brooklyn, NY. If I’m going out for a little bit more of an experience, then I head over to 2Amys where the true Naples style pizza is quickly blistered in a wood burning oven, simply dressed, and perfect every time. A few other standout pies can be found at Timber Pizza, Ghibellina, Etto, and also at Mike Isabella’s Graffiato … all excellent.