It’s hard to beat a basket of good fried chicken. There’s the crunch of the deep fried coating, the juicy succulence of well-brined meat, and the spices and herbs that bring the whole dish together. That holy trinity of tastes and textures makes fried chicken a staple worldwide. Nearly every corner of the world has a local take on the dish. And it’s all fantastic.

We don’t all get to travel the world eating and drinking, though. Sometimes we need the world to come to us so we can sample the wonders outside our borders. So we decided to make a very small list of great fried chicken dishes from around the world that we love. This is not a comprehensive list by any stretch of the imagination — no list of only ten dishes could ever be. It’s a gateway, if you will, into the wide and wonderful world of fried chicken.

A few rules first. We’re talking fried chicken. To us, that means chicken that’s on the bone, fried, and possibly dressed in some way. So no chicken strips or Cordon Bleu or Chicken Kiev. No Szechuan crispy chicken or fried curry chicken morsels. Those are all wonderful dishes, but, come on, that’s not fried chicken. Fried chicken needs to be on the bone. You can come @ me in the comments if you disagree.

AYAM GORENG (BE)REMPAH — MALAYSIA & INDONESIA

Ayam Goreng Berempah or Rempah — depending if you’re in Malaysia or Indonesia — is a spicy fried chicken that puts the spice straight into the coating. Ayam Goreng Berempah literally means Chicken Fried Spicy.

A paste/rub is made that’s comprised of ginger, cumin, shallots, garlic, lemon grass, Bird’s eye chilis, chili paste, coriander, and dark brown sugar. An egg is added to make it tacky so it coats the chicken and then it’s rested in a fridge for a few hours. Lastly, the well-spiced chicken is deep fried it in peanut (or palm) oil to crispy and spicy perfection. Maybe toss in some fresh lime leaves at the end and you’re in flavortown.