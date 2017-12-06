iStockphoto

This gift guide for your 2017 holiday shopping is going to help you travel the road of home mixology. Building a home bar takes time. It’s like a big collection that you add to every month, every year. It grows and ages with you. It improves as your skills improve. And after years of refinement, failures, and mastery it’s as unique as a snowflake on a cold Christmas morn.

Below we’ve compiled a list of gifts you can buy online this month if you’re hoping to help someone special build an entire home bar. Alternatively, if you know someone who’s already started collecting glasses or bottles but needs a great bar or decanters, this is the list for you.

Amazon

No. No. We don’t mean go out to a bank to get a small business loan to buy a brick and mortar bar. We guess, sure, you could do this if you wanna spend the next years of your life slinging drinks until two every morning. But, no. We’re talking about a small bar you can put in your home.

This is probably one of the bigger expenses in building your own home bar. But it’s worth it if you don’t want your bar gear spread all over the kitchen. There are a lot of options here. You can go old-school adventurer and snag the classic bar inside a globe. But those are all show and offer little practicality. A great home bar is both a storage space for glasses, gear, and bottles and a work surface to whip up awesome drinks. We’re talking a piece of furniture that’ll fit in your house and serve a great purpose.

Prices generally start around $180 for a decent bar.