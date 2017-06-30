What To Grill For The Fourth Of July, According To The Masses

06.30.17 48 mins ago

Let’s chat about grilling for a moment. Barbecue gets most of the attention these days, from Franklin’s BBQ to Ed Mitchell’s Q. Simply throwing some meat on the grill over a flame is often considered the lesser option for outdoor cookery. It’s bush league. But the truth is more nuanced. Cooking a piece of meat on a dry flame without over-cooking it is an art. Too high of flame and you burn the outside while leaving the inside uncooked. Too low of a flame and by the time your meat is cooked through it’ll be dry as a bone (unless you’re going low and slow). It’s all about balance and precision.

So what’s the best food to cook over the fire? Ranker wanted to know, so they asked their users to rank their favorite items to grill in their backyards. A solid list formed with some great options and some baffling misfires. Salmon and chicken thighs are in the teens and twenties? Save that noise!

10. PORK CHOPS

#porkchops who's in?

The Other White Meat seems perfectly suited to a number ten slot. The pork can dry out quickly and doesn’t have a ton of fat to amp up the flavors. The chops are great with a nice tropical fruit pico or salsa and you get a bone to gnaw on at the end.

