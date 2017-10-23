The Best Health Podcasts To Help You Stay Fit All Year

Unsplash

Mental health, diet, and fitness are all interconnected, contributing to our overall wellbeing. It’s really hard to be centered, happy, and healthy without all three of those factors coming together. But as with many of life’s experiences, there are huge gaps in knowledge for how to pursue a genuine sense of “health.” Sometimes what we think is helping actually hurts.

One way to help get the inspiration and information we need to feed our bodies and souls is the podcast. Over the past few years health, diet, and fitness experts have recorded show after show. Suddenly, the average person has access to scientific researchers, dieticians, and fitness coaches. This is a win for all of us. We can download a podcast and one hour later, we’ll know a little bit more about how to get (and stay) healthy.

We decided to break down a list of ten great podcasts that can help your eating habits, fitness regimen, and mental health. Naturally, there’s some overlap between the genres (fitness podcasts will invariably talk about nutrition as part of staying fit, for example), but we’ve tried to highlight three categories: Diet, Fitness, and Mental Health with one Wild Card at the end.

DIET

Found My Fitness

Check raw genetic data for SNPs affecting: vitamin D, response to fats, omega-3 conversion, & phosphatidylcholine. https://t.co/rBtbNcUJmK — Dr. Rhonda Patrick (@foundmyfitness) April 2, 2016

Dr. Rhonda Patrick got her Ph.D. in biomedical science from the University of Tennessee. She’s spent her adult life studying how nutrients and micronutrients affect every aspect of our health from our body’s shape all the way down to our DNA. Her knowledge is so deep that calling her an expert on nutrition and health almost feels like an understatement.

Dr. Patrick’s podcast, Found My Fitness, takes extremely deep and scientific dives into health and nutrition. There are 52 episodes available for free on iTunes and Stitcher. So where you dive in is up to you and what aspect of diet and health you’re curious about getting a better understanding of. The most recent episode features Dr. Guido Kroemer who talks with Dr. Patrick about how dietary fasting affects aging and cancer amongst several other topics around autophagy (cell starvation and renewal).

The Paleo Solution Podcast

Episode 374 – Mark Sisson – The Keto Reset Diet https://t.co/aXGHU1tLg4 via @robbwolf — Robb Wolf (@robbwolf) October 3, 2017

Robb Wolf has spent his life training top-tier athletes, Navy SEALS, and Olympians. He’s a former research biochemist who spearheaded the modern ‘Paleo’ movement of eating whole, unprocessed foods.

Wolf’s The Paleo Solution Podcast leans heavily into the scientific research end of diet, health, and fitness. And while Wolf’s podcast does fold a lot of exercise into the shows, it’s first and foremost about what you put into your body. Wolf’s podcast also stands out on a very inclusive ethos of each individual finding out (medically and scientifically) what works for them instead of assigning broad brush strokes to everyone about their health and diet.

There are 300 free episodes on iTunes to choose from. We recommend episode 347 where Wolf welcomes Mark Sisson to talk about getting started on the Keto diet. It’s a fascinating and informative look at the fat-based diet.

Sound Bites

Melissa Joy Dobbins hovers on the other end of the nutrition spectrum. While she’s not a seasoned researcher or physician with a Ph.D., she’s been working in health and nutrition for over 20 years — in roles with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the National Dairy Council.

Dobbins’ Sound Bites podcast serves as a great place to get a layperson’s take on the hefty issues that researchers and doctors put forth on health, diet, and nutrition. Dobbins hosts some of the biggest names in the health game on her podcast and offers an insight that’s relatable for everyone listening.

A great place to start is Dobbins’ interview with food researcher Dr. Taylor Wallace for a look behind the curtain on how and why food researchers do what they do.