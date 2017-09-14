The Definitive Power Ranking Of Homemade Cookies

Shutterstock

The world is an imperfect place. It requires revolutionaries, visionaries, and game changers. It requires rabble rousers and protesters. It requires you to be resilient. But sometimes you can’t fight. Sometimes you need to back off.

Sometimes you need a cookie. A sugar bomb of perfection — gooey, crunchy, and lush. Comforting and sure to smack that big old bull’s eye of nostalgia. We all have our favorites, from that one coffee shop we always go to or the jar grandma keeps filled on her kitchen counter. You can probably feel the bite right now as you’re reading this. That butter and sugar melding into a perfect morsel, the bite of some chocolate chips or the smoothness of baked peanut butter rolling over your tongue and piquing your senses. Butter + sugar + flour + a little something extra = yes, more please.

So which cookie is the absolute best? It’s probably a fool’s errand to ask that. But that’s why we’re here. To ask the hard hitting questions and put our feelings and beliefs to the test — even when it comes to something as simple and delicious as cookies. Can you beat a peanut butter cookie? Or does replacing chocolate chips with M&M’s take the cake?

Let’s dig in and throw down some opinions about cookies. Get those glasses of milk ready.

10. Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Baker's tip: if you add oatmeal, it's healthy. Because cookies. #oatmealchocolatechip #yumazing #getinmybelly #momforthewin A post shared by Sara DalSoglio Walker (@sara.dmbfan) on Sep 9, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

What sort of monster would put raisins into a perfectly good oatmeal cookie when chocolate chips exist? Oatmeal cookies are a hefty proposition. Those oats cling to the sugar making these cookies formidable and delicious. The oats add a bit of balance and soak that sugar up so it’s never too sweet or plain. Add in chocolate chips and you have yourself a cookie that’s filling and the perfect amount of sweet — which, let’s face it, we’d still probably only pick if there were no other cookies available.