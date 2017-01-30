Nomao Saeki, Unsplash

Budget is one of the biggest concerns for travelers of all ages and, after your flight, accommodation is one of the biggest expenses of any trip. Some of us are fine sleeping rough. Some of us need a little more, but don’t want to break the bank every night. That’s where hostels come in.

Over the years, hostels have evolved from glorified dorms for post-teen globetrotters. These days, you can find properties on Hostelworld.com with pools, private rooms, and rooftop bars. You don’t even have to find them yourself, because every year the company sifts through their post-stay comments and compiles a list of the best properties .

This year, Hostelworld’s favorites came from over 1 million reviews. They broke down their categories by city, country, continent, size, and all around awesomeness. Below are some of our favorites. Hopefully they’ll soon be your favorites too: