Food face offs are back — battling this time over hot beef sandwiches. Technically the original challenge was just “hot meat” (insert Tobias Fünke joke here), but since we all made beef I’m changing it — in case we want to do pulled pork or grilled cheese at some later date.
The beef wasn’t the only similarity in our dishes. In fact, this one may end up so close that it comes down to the burns, not the cooking. Expect us to roast each other hard, in desperate attempts to win your favor.
PAST RESULTS:
BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve
Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Winter Stew Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince
Date Night Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Pasta Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
CURRENT SCORE:
We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round. As it stands, the score is:
ZACH: 10
STEVE: 8
VINCE: 7
The correct answer is always sous-vide. Hot damn is that the best way to cook.
Hells yes it is. I made a turkey breast the other day and it was the juiciest turkey I’ve ever had.