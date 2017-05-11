Sony Pictures

Food face offs are back — battling this time over hot beef sandwiches. Technically the original challenge was just “hot meat” (insert Tobias Fünke joke here), but since we all made beef I’m changing it — in case we want to do pulled pork or grilled cheese at some later date.

The beef wasn’t the only similarity in our dishes. In fact, this one may end up so close that it comes down to the burns, not the cooking. Expect us to roast each other hard, in desperate attempts to win your favor.

As always, your shares, Tweets, and comments are much appreciated.

— Steve Bramucci, Managing Editor, Uproxx Life

BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve

Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve

Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

Winter Stew Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince

Date Night Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve

Pasta Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

CURRENT SCORE:

We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round. As it stands, the score is:

ZACH: 10

STEVE: 8

VINCE: 7