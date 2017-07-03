Shutterstock

What’s your favorite hot dog brand? We all know (deep down) which pack of hot dogs we’re going for when we’re pushing our rickety shopping cart along the chilled lanes of our grocery store. But is it the best? Does it even matter? Aren’t we all going to be partial to the hot dogs we developed a palate for in the first place? Julia Moskin of The New York Times gathered two of her fellow food writers to answer the near-impossible question — which hot dog really is the best hot dog in your grocery store?

The food writers set out a few rules. The all-beef dogs would be gas grilled and served only on a bun. Moskin explains that this “would allow us to assess the melding of meat and bread, sweetness and spice, salt and juice that makes up a perfect hot dog.” After tasting the hot dog on its own, they would sample each one with condiments to parse and analyze the subtle flavor of the glorious hot dog.