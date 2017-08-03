Celebrate National IPA Day By Chasing Down The Best IPAs On The Market

#Gateway Drinks #Drinks #Beer #Food
08.03.17 11 mins ago

Unsplash

IPAs have become a divisive beer as of late. First, you have the ‘Pac vs. Biggie aspect of the style — an West Coast vs. East Coast (New England in this case) battle for supremacy. The west coast variation is a dank-pine-resin-meets-sweet-malt-attack on the senses, whereas the eastern varieties lean more into tropical fruit juices, tinged with a sunny brightness.

Then there’s the abject oversaturation of the craft beer market with IPAs that double, triple, and even quadruple their hops, amping up the bitterness to untenable highs. This technique isn’t just for hopheads, it’s often used to mask mistakes. IPAs offer neophyte brewers the chance to hide their inadequacies by over hopping their sub par beers. It’s kind of like sweeping the imperfections under a giant carpet and hoping no one notices.

Couple all of that with the fact that many brewers serve their IPAs as fresh as possible, which kinda negates the style’s purpose and eschews the crucial mellowing process (this is a beer that’s meant to settle for a few months before it’s consumed), and it’s easy to see why people are turned off of IPAs. Especially now that sour beer is all the rage from coast to coast.

But with all of that said, there are some great examples of both West Coast and New England IPAs out there. Brewers are beginning to celebrate a return to form, where hop and malt are well-balanced and still allow the elements of the beer to shine through. In honor of National IPA day, we’ve listed some of our favorites, below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gateway Drinks#Drinks#Beer#Food
TAGSBEERcraft beerDRINKSFOODGateway drinksIPANational IPA Day

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP