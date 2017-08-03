Unsplash

IPAs have become a divisive beer as of late. First, you have the ‘Pac vs. Biggie aspect of the style — an West Coast vs. East Coast (New England in this case) battle for supremacy. The west coast variation is a dank-pine-resin-meets-sweet-malt-attack on the senses, whereas the eastern varieties lean more into tropical fruit juices, tinged with a sunny brightness.

Then there’s the abject oversaturation of the craft beer market with IPAs that double, triple, and even quadruple their hops, amping up the bitterness to untenable highs. This technique isn’t just for hopheads, it’s often used to mask mistakes. IPAs offer neophyte brewers the chance to hide their inadequacies by over hopping their sub par beers. It’s kind of like sweeping the imperfections under a giant carpet and hoping no one notices.

Couple all of that with the fact that many brewers serve their IPAs as fresh as possible, which kinda negates the style’s purpose and eschews the crucial mellowing process (this is a beer that’s meant to settle for a few months before it’s consumed), and it’s easy to see why people are turned off of IPAs. Especially now that sour beer is all the rage from coast to coast.

I hate New England IPA's. — Dean Pugh (@BrewDogBarDean) July 29, 2017

But with all of that said, there are some great examples of both West Coast and New England IPAs out there. Brewers are beginning to celebrate a return to form, where hop and malt are well-balanced and still allow the elements of the beer to shine through. In honor of National IPA day, we’ve listed some of our favorites, below.