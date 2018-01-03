Unsplash

Eating in January is tricky. On one hand, you want to live your #bestlife in 2018 and eating sexy, delicious looking food is a big part of that. On the other hand, you have big #fitnessgoals for the New Year.

The solution? Well fam, it’s easy: Cook. Your. Own. Meals.

Cooking for yourself will change the game up, health wise. First of all, you’re eliminating the need for preservatives, stabilizers, additives, etc. Second of all, cook enough and you become your own sort of litmus test: You know there’s no added sugar in the pasta sauce (a VERY common practice) because you didn’t add it.

This year, up your game with one of these kitchen toys. Even if you have to return the huge tub of nacho cheese that your aunt sent you to pay for them.

T-FALUSA

Every chef on earth raves about having a cast iron pan. It’s true, cast iron is king — for steaks. But you don’t want to fry an egg on cast iron, it’s too much hassle. I got these pans as a wedding gift and they’re the best non-stick pans I’ve ever come across.

How do I know? Well, I rate all cookware by a very scientific metric called the: “I F*cking Hate To Clean” scale. These things are impossibly simple to clean. Dishwasher. Sink. Dry paper towel. They’re simple. Also, they heat evenly and are durable enough to endure the dishwasher. Done and done.

