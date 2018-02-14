Instagram Highlights Of Last Night’s French Quarter Mardi Gras Parties

#Travel Guides #A Year of Festivals #Visual Tours #Travel #Instagram
Life Writer
02.14.18

Getty Image

Yesterday New Orleans exploded with the beads, booze, and bacchanal. It was Fat Tuesday or Mardi Gras. Krewes (parades) marched down the city’s streets. Beads were flung, traded, and adorned as revelers drank and ate their way down Bourbon Street, Frenchmen Street, and all the other corners of the French Quarter.

For those of us who couldn’t attend this year, we’ll have to settle for living vicariously through social media. So we’ve gone ahead and put together some of our favorite photos from yesterday’s party. Maybe they’ll entice you to book a ticket to the Big Easy next year and partake in the festivities.

The Pregame

Secure the B E A D S . 🎭

A post shared by S.Nick (@stephienicks0804) on

Dressing up for Mardi Gras is a must. Pick a costume, don some beads, get a Hurricane or two in, and then hit the French Quarter ready to party.

#MardiGras2018

A post shared by Julie McGalliard (@jmcgal) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Travel Guides#A Year of Festivals#Visual Tours#Travel#Instagram
TAGSa year of festivalsinstagramMARDI GRASnew orleansPARTYTRAVELtravel guidesvisual tours

The RX

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 1 week ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 1 week ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 2 weeks ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP