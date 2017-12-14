The Best Microadventure In Every Western State

#Uproxx GPS #Adventure #Travel
Life & Culture Writer
12.14.17

Uproxx

For the next month, Uproxx GPS is zeroing in on “microadventures” — day trips, quick jaunts, and small-scale explorations that will notch neatly into your busy life. Along the way, we’re picking the best single-day excursions in each of the 50 states.

“A microadventure,” says Alastair Humphreys, the 2012 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year and founder of a global movement, “is an adventure that is short, simple, local, cheap – yet still fun, exciting, challenging, refreshing and rewarding.”

Sounds good, right? More importantly, it sounds do-able.

Microadventures, Humphreys argues, should fit in the 5:00 pm to 9:00 am window after each workday. Should you have a weekend free, they can also take a few days. They may involve wandering into the woods and setting up a camp or even having a slumber party in your backyard.

As part of Uproxx GPS, we decided to identify the best places to take a microadventure in all 50 states. Because Humphreys is adamant that a microadventure must include an overnight stay under the stars, we included campsite information with every entry. If you’re relatively new to spending the night out of doors, check out the camping info. If you’re a hardened vagabond, skip it and do things your own way.

Creating this list was punishing. When you actually sit down and start listing all the rad outdoor areas in a state, the magnitude of natural beauty in every corner of the country is made abundantly clear. How do you choose between the redwood forests, deserts, and coastal locales of California? How do you name the best place to adventure outdoors in Hawaii of all gorgeous freaking places? Clearly, we made it happen and we stand behind our picks… but it hurt. It also made us want to throw our computers out the window and go full wanderlust beastie.

Read through these adventures in the westernmost states in the United States and you too will want to get outside. Like, today.

TOPICS#Uproxx GPS#Adventure#Travel
TAGSadventureBest Microadventure In Every StateDEFINITIVE RANKINGSTRAVELUproxx GPS

Best Of 2017

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 20 hours ago 5 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

and 12.13.17 21 hours ago
Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

12.13.17 24 hours ago
What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

12.13.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

12.13.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP