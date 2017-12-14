The Best Microadventure In Every Western State

Uproxx

“A microadventure,” says Alastair Humphreys, the 2012 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year and founder of a global movement, “is an adventure that is short, simple, local, cheap – yet still fun, exciting, challenging, refreshing and rewarding.”

Sounds good, right? More importantly, it sounds do-able.

Microadventures, Humphreys argues, should fit in the 5:00 pm to 9:00 am window after each workday. Should you have a weekend free, they can also take a few days. They may involve wandering into the woods and setting up a camp or even having a slumber party in your backyard.

As part of Uproxx GPS, we decided to identify the best places to take a microadventure in all 50 states. Because Humphreys is adamant that a microadventure must include an overnight stay under the stars, we included campsite information with every entry. If you’re relatively new to spending the night out of doors, check out the camping info. If you’re a hardened vagabond, skip it and do things your own way.

Creating this list was punishing. When you actually sit down and start listing all the rad outdoor areas in a state, the magnitude of natural beauty in every corner of the country is made abundantly clear. How do you choose between the redwood forests, deserts, and coastal locales of California? How do you name the best place to adventure outdoors in Hawaii of all gorgeous freaking places? Clearly, we made it happen and we stand behind our picks… but it hurt. It also made us want to throw our computers out the window and go full wanderlust beastie.

Read through these adventures in the westernmost states in the United States and you too will want to get outside. Like, today.