Our planet is a big place. The amount of life is staggering. There’s a lot to cover. Racing iguanas and dancing birds of paradise abound (though in ever dwindling numbers).

In order to share this world with us, nature documentaries tackle the dual responsibility of having to be both educational and engaging. It’s a tough feat to pull off successfully. Below is a list of some of the most inspiring, engaging, and jaw-droppingly beautiful nature documentaries on Netflix right now. Each one explores a different facet of our natural world, and maybe one or two will inspire you to action.

The Ivory Game (2016)

Elephants are being slaughtered at alarming rates. Their place in the wider ecosystems they inhabit is crucial and we seem to be indifferent to their destruction. That’s something that needs to be rectified before it’s too late and we lose these amazing animals forever. The Ivory Game takes a hard look at the multi-layered world of ivory harvests (occuring mostly through illegal poaching).

It’s a harrowing look into a trade that some argue doesn’t really even need to exist.