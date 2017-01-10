The Best Nature Documentaries On Netflix Right Now

#Documentaries
01.10.17 5 hours ago 2 Comments
best nature documentaries on netflix right now

Breno Machado, Unsplash

Last Updated: January 10th

Our planet is a big place. The amount of life is staggering. There’s a lot to cover. Racing iguanas and dancing birds of paradise abound (though in ever dwindling numbers).

In order to share this world with us, nature documentaries tackle the dual responsibility of having to be both educational and engaging. It’s a tough feat to pull off successfully. Below is a list of some of the most inspiring, engaging, and jaw-droppingly beautiful nature documentaries on Netflix right now. Each one explores a different facet of our natural world, and maybe one or two will inspire you to action.

Related: The 9 Best Science Documentaries On Netflix Right Now

The Ivory Game (2016)

Subscribe to UPROXX

Elephants are being slaughtered at alarming rates. Their place in the wider ecosystems they inhabit is crucial and we seem to be indifferent to their destruction. That’s something that needs to be rectified before it’s too late and we lose these amazing animals forever. The Ivory Game takes a hard look at the multi-layered world of ivory harvests (occuring mostly through illegal poaching).

It’s a harrowing look into a trade that some argue doesn’t really even need to exist.

TOPICS#Documentaries
TAGSDocumentariesgreat outdoorsnatureNETFLIXwhat to watch

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP