Our planet is a big place. The amount of life is staggering. There’s a lot to cover. Racing iguanas and dancing birds of paradise abound (though in ever dwindling numbers).

In order to share this world with us, nature documentaries tackle the dual responsibility of having to be both educational and engaging. It’s a tough feat to pull off successfully. Below is a list of some of the most inspiring, engaging, and jaw-droppingly beautiful nature documentaries on Netflix right now. Each one explores a different facet of our natural world, and maybe one or two will inspire you to action.

The Ivory Game (2016)

Elephants are being slaughtered at alarming rates. Their place in the wider ecosystems they inhabit is crucial and we seem to be indifferent to their destruction. That’s something that needs to be rectified before it’s too late and we lose these amazing animals forever. The Ivory Game takes a hard look at the multi-layered world of ivory harvests (occuring mostly through illegal poaching).

It’s a harrowing look into a trade that some argue doesn’t really even need to exist.

Flight Of The Butterflies (2012)

The creation and life of a butterfly is one of nature’s many magical acts. This film takes a look at the butterfly’s world and our desire to understand it. While this film isn’t a call to action, it does provide a stunningly well-rendered look into the striking beauty of the butterfly’s world and the overall wonder of the natural world.

Terra (2015)

“Every second, 2,000 animals are slaughtered to feed Earth’s human population.” Terra delves into the relationship that animals and humanity have with the natural world and all the other species therein. The film asks questions about our place in our shared ecosystem and puts humans in a position that equates our use of the planet and its wildlife with our seemingly destructive ways.