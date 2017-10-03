A Tour Of The Hottest US Neighborhoods To Visit Right Now

We often focus on cities when we book travel. We want to explore London. See Paris. Eat our way through Singapore or drink our way through Rio. The city is the destination. But cities are big sprawling areas with various hidden corners and detailed nuances that usually get left out of atlases. Every city has neighborhoods that can make or break a trip. Stay in the wrong neighborhood and you might not ever find the culture that suits you, much less bump into the food and bars that all the bloggers and travel writers are raving about.

Enter Lonely Planet’s “top 10 US neighborhoods to visit now” list. Piggy-backing off their “world’s coolest neighborhoods list,” Lonely Planet has asked their experts to rank the best up-and-coming neighborhoods around the United States.

The list hits both coasts and some prime spots in between. Places where art, music, beer, and a DIY attitude are celebrated. With that in mind, we’ve cobbled together a visual tour of Lonely Planet’s list. There’s no particular order here … just a peek into the life of America’s coolest new neighborhoods.

East Liberty & Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh

Brandon Presser / Lonely Planet

The eastern reaches of Pittsburgh started its resurgence when the Ace Hotel took over the old YMCA in 2015. Since then millennials have started moving in and bringing with them jobs, beer, coffee, and food. This is a neighborhood on the rise, where you can watch growth while drinking a great beer.

Coming soon!!! #eastliberty #pittsburghpizza

A post shared by Slice on Broadway (@sliceonbroadway) on

