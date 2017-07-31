Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 44 mins ago

Uproxx

August is a slow month for beer releases. Summer is starting to wane and autumn is peeking around the corner. It just a few more weeks and then Labor Day weekend will usher in the official #EndOfTheEndlessSummer. But we still have August to drink some cold beer on hot days and soak up the last rays of searing sun.

We’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best beers being released this month. Some of them are easier to find and have larger distribution. Some of them you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover. Happy beer hunting!

PUNK IN DRUBLIC — STONE BREWING

Stone is releasing a collaboration with punk band NOFX to coincide with the festival tour of the same name. In true punk fashion, this is a no frills American Pale Lager. In true California craft fashion, expect this lager to have a fair amount of hop bitterness underpinning the malty veneer of a pale lager. It’s easy and refreshing — a perfect beer for a punk music festival.

