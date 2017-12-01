Shutterstock / Uproxx

December is here and that means it’s time for winter spiced beers and all those dark ales that are famous for keeping you warm when the snow starts to fall. This is the time of year to indulge and that means drinking the best beer you can find — high-quality brews with that little push of extra complexity, bringing a deeper flavor and feel.

Below, we’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best beers being released and available this December. Some of them are easier to find and have larger distribution; some of them you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover. A good beer is always worth the effort! Happy hunting!

WILD CHRISTMAS ALE WITH BLACK RASPBERRIES — UPSLOPE BREWING COMPANY

We’ll never get enough of Colorado’s Upslope around here. That’s in no small part due to their innovative nature, which is anchored in quality over all else. Their Wild Christmas Ale is the latest installment of the brewery’s Lee Hill Series. The beer was aged for ten months in Leopold Bros. Maryland-Style Rye Whiskey barrels and refermented with 1,000 lbs of wild black raspberries. It’s a sour bomb with hints of American oak, jam, and red wine.

It’s also heavy hitting with an 8.7 percent ABV, making this a beer to drink all December long as you prepare to hibernate.