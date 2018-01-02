iStockphoto

Happy New Year to all you beer lovers! It’s a great time of year for beer. Winter is still in full swing, which means deeply spicy winter ales are all the rage. It also means breweries are putting out some serious stouts and porters — the dark stuff if you will — to keep us warm as the snow (or rain) falls throughout January.

Below, we’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best beers being released and available this January. Some of them are easier to find and have larger distribution; some of them you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover.

Either way, a good beer is always worth the effort! Happy hunting!

HOP BULLET Double IPA — SIERRA NEVADA

This one’s all in the name. Hop Bullet gives you a blast of hop with every single sip. The double IPA is hopped with Magnum hops and then hop-deepened with lupulin dust (the hop equivalent of weed shake). It’s a bold, pine-forward ale with hints of citrus in the background and a hefty eight percent ABV to keep you tipsy ’til February.