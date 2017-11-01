Shutterstock

It’s November. We know, we know — where’d 2017 go? Well, here we are. The year is officially winding down into the holiday season where the weather’s going to grow colder and colder and indoor bacchanalia will get an uptick. There’ll be a lot of holiday parties, quiet nights binging on Netflix, and plenty of football watching on the horizon over the next month. And you’ll need a great beer to go along with all of it.

November is the month when winter ales dominate. It’s also when craft brewers drop their barrel-aged stout masterpieces on the masses. We’ve already mentioned Goose Island’s Black Friday roll out of their Bourbon County line. Don’t forget to check out Stranger Things‘ Chief Hopper from Short’s Brewing Company if you’re up in Michigan. And we’ve also got some great microbrew tips from our neighbors to the north around Calgary way. There’s a lot of good beer to drink right now!

Below, we’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best beers being released this November. Some of them are easier to find and have larger distribution. Some of them you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover. A good beer is always worth the effort! Happy hunting!

CHRISTMAS ALE — UPSLOPE BREWING COMPANY

Colorado’s Upslope is the beer brewers brewery. Their beers always hit that sweet spot between well-crafted, interesting, and drinkable. Upslope’s releasing their Christmas Ale right now. So there’s no better time to stock up.

The beer is a yeasty ale that’s been infused with “holiday spices.” That spice matrix adds an earthy undertone that elevates the dark fruity notes and sweet malts. This isn’t a hop-forward ale, so look for smooth drinking and very little bitterness. This one’s about treading through the snow to a big fire to warm up and feeling the tastes of the season in every sip.

BROOKLYN WINTER LAGER — THE BROOKLYN BREWERY

Brooklyn’s Winter Lager is a Schwarzbier analog that amps up the hop bitterness a little to give this a distinctly American craft vibe. The beer has a solid dark lager base with hints of chocolate, well-roasted malts, and dark and very sweet loaves of bread. There’s a distinct hoppiness on the backend that never overpowers and adds a nice dryness to the whole beer. This one clocks in at a very average 5.6 percent ABV, so you can drink it all through those long winter nights.