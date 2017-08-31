Well, folks, summer is officially winding down. But fret not dear beer lover, autumn is upon us and that means Oktoberfest, pumpkins, and nourishing beers that keep you warm in the face of an impending winter. And, hey, you never know, summer might just last another full month. Fingers crossed.
We’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best beers being released this September. Some of them are easier to find and have larger distribution. Some of them you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover. A good beer is always worth the effort! Happy hunting!
MICHIGAN COPPER UGLY FACE — WATERMARK BREWING CO.
Watermark Brewing up in Michigan has a new release to sip as the dog days of summer wane. Their west coast style IPA clocks in at a robust seven percent ABV. It’s a Hawaiian Fruit punch and pine resin balance with hints of peppercorn spice and citrus backing. It’s a great beer to sip while watching the sun glimmer off one of the Great Lakes.
