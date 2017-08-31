Chase Down These Awesome New Beers This September

#Best Beers Of The Month #Gateway Drinks #Drinks #Beer #Food
08.31.17 54 mins ago

Shutterstock

Well, folks, summer is officially winding down. But fret not dear beer lover, autumn is upon us and that means Oktoberfest, pumpkins, and nourishing beers that keep you warm in the face of an impending winter. And, hey, you never know, summer might just last another full month. Fingers crossed.

We’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best beers being released this September. Some of them are easier to find and have larger distribution. Some of them you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover. A good beer is always worth the effort! Happy hunting!

MICHIGAN COPPER UGLY FACE — WATERMARK BREWING CO.

Watermark Brewing up in Michigan has a new release to sip as the dog days of summer wane. Their west coast style IPA clocks in at a robust seven percent ABV. It’s a Hawaiian Fruit punch and pine resin balance with hints of peppercorn spice and citrus backing. It’s a great beer to sip while watching the sun glimmer off one of the Great Lakes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best Beers Of The Month#Gateway Drinks#Drinks#Beer#Food
TAGSBEERBEST BEERS OF THE MONTHcraft beerDRINKSFOODGateway drinksOKTOBERFEST

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 hours ago
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 week ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP