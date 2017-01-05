Sahitya Kakarla - Unsplash

“Over the hills and far away” is such an enticing phrase. What’s on the other side of that mountain, across that ocean, over that prairie? We lust after the wander.

This is the time of year when list after list comes out to lure you to all the trending places [in fact our “travel NEXT list” comes out on Tuesday -ed]. That’s fair, travel is always best discovered by word of mouth. But we wanted to change it up a bit. So we’re looking at some places that maybe you haven’t heard of or thought about.

Below are a few corners of our planet that are a little more obscure, a little harder to get to, and far over those mountains yonder (where Uncle Rico throws footballs). It’s our own Uproxx Obscura.