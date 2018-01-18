Portlandia started out as an oddball experiment between SNL alum Fred Armisen and Riotgrrrl rocker Carrie Brownstein. The whole point was poking fun at the countercultures that have hit the mainstream in the PDX. Every character skewers a local stereotype — from “eat local” obsessives, to sexual experimenters, to BIKE RIGHTS! advocates.
Over the years, the stable of characters has grown as Fred, Carrie, and friends take us into a world where lifestyle is an exaggerated absurdity — but only barely exaggerated, allowing the show to cut deep and hit some great truths about modernity, nostalgia, and trends. As Shakespeare put it in Macbeth, “Life is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” Or in Portlandia terms, #Carrieiswoke.
Portlandia‘s writer’s room has always tackled food and drink trends with a nice dollop of cynicism, so we went back through the last six years of the show to find our favorite food and drink sketches. Here are our picks.
CACAO
Don’t get mad yet. This isn’t exactly a food or drink related sketch, per se. But Nina’s need to have a safe word for sex is a classic skit with a foodie edge since Nina picks ‘Cacao.’ As the skit progresses Nina uses the word to the point that Lance can barely speak or move without Nina’s bullet delivery of ‘Cacao.’
How is the Kumail Nanjiani skit where they go to “Around the World in 80 Plates” not on this list? I guess you didn’t want to Super Spike this list.
I hear you. This list was massive. I also love Spike and Iris hitting the Best of Portland Thai food restaurant and dip to the Bridgetown Weekly offices to complain about their ‘restaurant awards’ and the whole kitchen staff is working as writers and editors.
The Milk Advisory Board sketches were pretty solid. But Brunch is a great choice, too. Ed Begley, Jr.’s storyline was funny!
Good call. I like the Milk Advisory Board a lot. There’s also a great sketch when Fred and Carrie discover Raw Milk.
Steve Buscemi Celery representative?