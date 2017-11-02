Uproxx

Double up on the sunscreen because we are heading straight for the west side of the big island, where Kailua-Kona is located. Our host is Chef Vincent McCarthy, the Executive Chef at Merriman’s Waimea, which you might remember as being on Travel Advisor’s top ten list of fine dining establishments. He has been there for six years and his farm-to-table philosophy fits right in with that of the owner Peter Merriman, a culinary pioneer in Hawaii for over 25 years.

Merriman’s is an institution, named the Best Big Island Restaurant by Honolulu Magazine for 15 consecutive years. Yes, 15. Wine Specator has given Merriman’s its Award of Excellence for more than a decade. For both locals and tourists, it is a can’t miss destination.

One look at some of Chef McCarthy’s work makes it clear why the restaurant is held in such high esteem.

Ready for the next best thing to a Hawaiian vacation? It’s time for Chef McCarthy’s favorite food experiences in Kailua-Kona.

Pizza

One thing you should know about me, I love Pizza. There are so many variants that go into making a good pie, and Longboard Legends in Kailua-Kona hits all of them for me. They locally source their toppings, which is important, and use house smoked meats. What really sets them apart that they incorporate Taro flour, milled in Hawaii, into their dough. Its crispy on the bottom, while retaining a solid amount of chewiness. The atmosphere is pretty relaxing as well, with an outdoor seating area in back, and a super friendly and helpful staff.