Chef Teerawong “Yo” Nanthavatsiri Shares His Favorite Food Experiences In Manhattan’s West Village

04.24.17 1 hour ago

Uproxx

Welcome to EAT THIS CITY, your tour of the best restaurants in one of our favorite cities, as chosen by a world-class chef, celebrity, or local hero.

This week we’re East Coasting over to Manhattan’s West Village, where we’ll meet our guide, Chef Teerawong “Yo” Nanthavatsiri. Chef Yo owns Pinto Garden — specializing in refined Thai food. Here’s what our food editor, Steve Bramucci, had to say about his recent experience:

Pinto Garden feels like a casual meal in someone’s home, but the food is far more refined than that. Dishes like the manila clams or the koi neur (Thai-style steak tartare) are so clean and un-muddled that they seem to share hardly any DNA with the Thai food you’re probably used to. The curries have surprising depth with smart bold choices adding an element of surprise to each dish. The duck breast with pineapple red curry is bliss.

The restaurant specializes in family-style meals created with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, and a deep appreciation of authenticity and tradition. This is food you can’t get anywhere else in the Big Apple.

Ready to eat at Chef Yo’s picks for the best restaurants in the West Village? Let’s go!

PIZZA

Bleecker Street Pizza

Counter at #bleeckerstreetpizza #westvillage #nyc #bestpizza #igpizza #picoftheday #nypizza #nonamaria

A post shared by Bleecker Street Pizza (@bleeckerstreetpizza) on

Very close to Pinto Garden is Bleecker Street Pizza. It’s my go-to pizzeria in Manhattan and they have a good selection of beer.

TACOS/MEXICAN

Empellón

All the things. @gilliehouston #empellon #midtown #tacos

A post shared by Empellón (@empellon) on

My favorite Mexican place is Chef Alex Stupak’s Empellon on West Fourth Street. His creative dishes made with fresh ingredients never disappoint.

Around The Web

TAGSeat this cityFOODMANHATTANTRAVEL

First 100 Days

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 3 days ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 4 days ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 6 days ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP