This week we’re East Coasting over to Manhattan’s West Village, where we’ll meet our guide, Chef Teerawong “Yo” Nanthavatsiri. Chef Yo owns Pinto Garden — specializing in refined Thai food. Here’s what our food editor, Steve Bramucci, had to say about his recent experience:

Pinto Garden feels like a casual meal in someone’s home, but the food is far more refined than that. Dishes like the manila clams or the koi neur (Thai-style steak tartare) are so clean and un-muddled that they seem to share hardly any DNA with the Thai food you’re probably used to. The curries have surprising depth with smart bold choices adding an element of surprise to each dish. The duck breast with pineapple red curry is bliss.

The restaurant specializes in family-style meals created with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, and a deep appreciation of authenticity and tradition. This is food you can’t get anywhere else in the Big Apple.

Ready to eat at Chef Yo’s picks for the best restaurants in the West Village? Let’s go!

PIZZA

Bleecker Street Pizza

Very close to Pinto Garden is Bleecker Street Pizza. It’s my go-to pizzeria in Manhattan and they have a good selection of beer.

TACOS/MEXICAN

Empellón

My favorite Mexican place is Chef Alex Stupak’s Empellon on West Fourth Street. His creative dishes made with fresh ingredients never disappoint.