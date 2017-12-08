Uproxx

This week, we’re touring the beautiful Napa Valley, famed for its gorgeous wineries and incredible restaurants. The valley is so dense and rich in food culture, you could spend a week there and hardly begin to sample all of the culinary delights that it has to offer. Where to begin? That may pose Napa Valley novitiates with a bit of a pickle. Thankfully, we have an expert at the helm.

Meet Chef Chris Kollar, of Kollar Chocolates. Before opening his own artisan chocolate shop, this self-taught chocolatier traveled and worked in kitchens across the country, including Domaine Chandon, valley favorite Tra Vigne, and Peter Michael Winery, where he served as Executive Chef and truly honed his passion for chocolate.

At Kollar Chocolates, guests can look forward to tasting small batch, handmade confections, utilizing seasonal ingredients. While these truffles, barks, and rochers are produced in the traditional European style, Chef Kollar’s playfulness and creativity shine through. Truffles are glossy and beautifully colored, as if sprinkled by stardust. Pate de fruit, chocolate ganache, and crystallized ginger combine to create trompe l’oeil sushi. Valrhona maracas shaped like owls break open to reveal crispy, caramel pearls.

Browsing the shop’s artful, beautifully crafted treats, it’s no wonder that Kollar Chocolates was selected as one of the Top 10 Chocolatiers of North America by Dessert Professional Magazine.

We’ve started with dessert first; now let’s check out Chef Kollar’s favorite food experiences in the Napa Valley!