Welcome to EAT THIS CITY, your tour of the best restaurants in one of our favorite cities, as chosen by a world-class chef, celebrity, or local hero.

This week, we’re checking out all that Oakland, California has to offer our palates. Guiding us on this culinary tour is Chef Preeti Mistry of Juhu Beach Club. A contestant on season six of Top Chef, and Google cafeteria alum, she opened Juhu Beach Club in the spring of 2013, following the success of her 2010 pop-up of the same name.

Her dishes feature component made from scratch with ingredients sourced from local from farmers’ markets. Profiled in Food & Wine and praised by Anthony Bourdain, Juhu Beach Club has made its mark on Oakland’s culinary scene and beyond, bringing cheffed-up Indian street food to the hungry Bay Area masses.

That’s not the only project the star chef has on her plate:

“I have a cookbook coming out from Running Press, Fall 2017,” she says. “It looks like it’s going to be called The Juhu Beach Club Cookbook: Indian Spice, Oakland Soul. My new restaurant will be open at the end of February. It’s called Navi Kitchen — it means “new” in Hindi — and it’s on the border of Emeryville and Oakland, pretty close to Juhu Beach Club, maybe about ten minutes away. It’s going to be an all-day cafe/wine bar at night. We’re going to have a DIY chai bar, where people can pick their dairy, sweetener, and spice. We’re going to do Neapolitan-style Indian pizza and a rotisserie chicken in the evenings for both eat-in and takeout with a masala brine I invented.”