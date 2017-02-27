Gesine Bullock-Prado

Welcome to EAT THIS CITY, your tour of the best restaurants in one of our favorite cities, as chosen by a world-class chef, celebrity, or local hero.

This week, we’re headed to Vermont to meet with Gesine Bullock-Prado, teacher, pastry chef, and writer. As the author of SugarBaby, Let Them Eat Cake, Bake It Like You Mean It, Pie It Forward, and My Life From Scratch, it’s safe to say that Gesine knows her way around a mixing bowl, a cake pan, and candy thermometer. She’s a guest instructor at King Arthur Flour and has taught at Stonewall Kitchen and Southern Seasons. A regular guest on the Today Show and The Talk, Gesine’s work has appeared in Food & Wine, Runner’s World, and Better Homes & Gardens. Spend a little time reading her books and looking at her recipes and it’s clear that she not only loves working with sweets, she loves teaching others to love working with them too.

To that end, Gesine continues to conjure up new recipes, books, and blog posts (check out G Bakes! to see pictures and peruse recipes of dreamy cakes, fanciful tarts, and luscious mousses). Not one to rest on her laurels, she’s also starting a brand new venture. This month marks the opening of Sugar Glider Kitchen, a Hartford, Vermont baking school located in the converted carriage house of a historic tavern. At Sugar Glider Kitchen intimate classes of 8-12 bakers will learn to transform sweet inspiration into delicious reality.

With all of this on her plate, we’re thrilled to have Gesine as a guide to the Upper Valley area of Vermont. Not familiar with the Upper Valley? Our host is happy to elaborate:

The Upper Valley isn’t a city; cities are hard to come by in Vermont outside of Burlington and Rutland. Instead, we identify our place in the world in a more sweeping fashion. I live in the Upper Valley, a cluster of townships near the Connecticut river that include Quechee, White River Junction and Woodstock, Vermont (among many others) and parts of New Hampshire, including Hanover.

Now let’s check out Gesine’s fifteen favorite food experiences in her beloved home!