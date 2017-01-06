FOX

Last Updated: January 6th

Science is part of us all. It’s the search for truth in a hostile universe. Our desire to discover, explore, and understand the world within and around us is a universal goal and science is the toolkit. Below are some of the most intriguing science documentaries and series on subjects that range from the inner-workings of our brain to the birth of the universe. Enjoy!

Related: The 9 Best Health Documentaries On Netflix Right Now

Particle Fever (2013)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Particle Fever follows six of the main scientists working in and around the large hadron collider as they ready for the project to launch. It’s a fascinating look into what it takes to get a project as huge as the collider launched. It also focuses on the mind-blowing possibilities the collider could reveal to the scientific community.